Watch: Athletics - The Big Half 2023

The Big Half is estimated to have 15,000 runners taking part
this year.
Olympic gold medallist Sir Mo Farah will finish his last
London race when he joins thousands of runners for The Big Half community race.
The four-time gold medallist announced in April that 2023
would be his final year before retirement.
The event is a community race to honour the London Marathon,
and is organised by the same people who organise the London Marathon. This
year, The Big Half takes place on Sunday, September 3.
The race is set to have 15,000 runners taking part this year
and will also have an elite field joining as it will be a UK-qualifying event
for the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships Half Marathon in Latvia
later this October.
Runners will line up at the start line in Wapping before
running through Canary Wharf, Tower Bridge, Rotherhithe and Deptford before
finally making their way to the finish line at the Cutty Sark.
Watch live coverage of The
Big Half 2023 on iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport Website & App on
Saturday 2nd September at 12:00 BST.
Get Inspired: How to get into mass participation running events
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Why mass participation running?
It's fun! There's no pressure
to compete and people who enter are there to have a good time.
Who is it for?
Everyone and anyone. You don't
have to be a runner and you don't have to be super fit - it's all about
taking part. Many events now have junior and disability categories too.
Can I only do it if I raise
sponsorship money?
No, you don't have to - there
are usually places for people who just want to join in.
Is there a cheap option?
Try smaller races as these will
be cheaper and there's always the weekly parkrun events that are free. Keep
costs down by finding something close to home.
What if I don't want to run a
marathon?
There's a massive variety out
there ranging from a mile to a marathon so the choice is yours. The key is to
enjoy it, so don't go crazy on your first run.
What will I need?
The most important piece of kit
is your shoes. Make sure you have a comfy set of trainers and some clothing
that doesn't rub and you're good to go.
Is there a family option?
Yes - plenty of mass
participation events have shorter runs for the kids and it's up to you if you
want to join in or watch them!
So where can I take part?
Take a look at our club finder page to find a run near you.
Don't be intimidated - mass participation runs are designed
for people of all abilities. Think of them as less of a race and more of an
event where hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people come together to create an
electric atmosphere.
Participation offers a chance to run, walk or even dance
your way to the finish line as well as a feeling of camaraderie with the people
sharing the experience with you.
Once you reach the end there is a feeling of accomplishment
that energises you, whether you've walked a mile or run a marathon.
And thankfully, mass participation events come in all shapes
and sizes so you will find one that is for you. Our guide below sets out the
most popular options to help you decide.
