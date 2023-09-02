Watch: Athletics - The Big Half 2023

Why mass participation running?

It's fun! There's no pressure to compete and people who enter are there to have a good time.

Who is it for?

Everyone and anyone. You don't have to be a runner and you don't have to be super fit - it's all about taking part. Many events now have junior and disability categories too.

Can I only do it if I raise sponsorship money?

No, you don't have to - there are usually places for people who just want to join in.

Is there a cheap option?

Try smaller races as these will be cheaper and there's always the weekly parkrun events that are free. Keep costs down by finding something close to home.

What if I don't want to run a marathon?

There's a massive variety out there ranging from a mile to a marathon so the choice is yours. The key is to enjoy it, so don't go crazy on your first run.

What will I need?

The most important piece of kit is your shoes. Make sure you have a comfy set of trainers and some clothing that doesn't rub and you're good to go.

Is there a family option?

Yes - plenty of mass participation events have shorter runs for the kids and it's up to you if you want to join in or watch them!

So where can I take part?

Take a look at our club finder page to find a run near you.

Don't be intimidated - mass participation runs are designed for people of all abilities. Think of them as less of a race and more of an event where hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people come together to create an electric atmosphere.

Participation offers a chance to run, walk or even dance your way to the finish line as well as a feeling of camaraderie with the people sharing the experience with you.

Once you reach the end there is a feeling of accomplishment that energises you, whether you've walked a mile or run a marathon.

And thankfully, mass participation events come in all shapes and sizes so you will find one that is for you. Our guide below sets out the most popular options to help you decide.

To continue reading, click here.