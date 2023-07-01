Athletes in action

Diamond League Stockholm: Asher-Smith, Muir, Warholm & Duplantis

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Ta Lou wins 100m in Lausanne with GB's Neita second

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Ta Lou wins 100m in Lausanne

    The Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou wins the 100m at the Diamond League in Lausanne, with Great Britain's Daryll Neita finishing second.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Where to watch Diamond League Stockholm

    BBC iPlayer

    17:00-19:00 BST - Athletics: Diamond League Stockholm - Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Available on demand on BBC iPlayer.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. What is the Diamond League?

    BBC Sport

    Stockholm is the seventh stop in the prestigious outdoor athletics tour.

    The 2023 series visits 14 cities in four continents over five months before September's final in Eugene, Oregon.

    Before then, there are also the World Championships in Budapest in August.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Get involved with Athletics

    BBC Sport

    Why get into athletics?

    Athletics offers a wide range of sport and the opportunity to throw, run or jump.

    Who is it for?

    Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.

    Is there a cheap option?

    As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.

    Is there a disability option?

    The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.

    Starting out young

    England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.

    Video content

    Video caption: Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting quiz
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top