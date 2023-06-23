Silesian Stadium

Watch: European Athletics Team Championships - Day Two

All times stated are UK

  1. Who to watch out for?

    BBC Sport

    Team captain Bianca Williams will be running for Great Britain in the women's 100 and 200m at the European Team Championships in Poland.

    Williams has won European and Commonwealth medals during her career and was also part of the gold medal-winning 4x100m relay quartet at last year's European Championships in Berlin.

    Discus thrower Lawrence Okoye and 400m runner Alex Haydock-Wilson, who both won medals in Berlin, are also on the team.

    Jeremiah Azu competes in the men's 100m.

  2. What are the European Team Championships?

    The European Athletics Team Championships, which consist of three divisions, will take place between 20-25 June at the Slaski Stadium in the region of Silesia.

    Great Britain and Northern Ireland will take part in the in the first division against defending champions Poland, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, Greece, Belgium and Norway.

  3. How to watch

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    European Team Championships

    14:50-18:00 BST - Day Two - Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Available on demand on BBC iPlayer.

  4. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    Why get into athletics?

    Athletics offers a wide range of sport and the opportunity to throw, run or jump.

    Who is it for?

    Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.

    Is there a cheap option?

    As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.

    Is there a disability option?

    The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.

    Starting out young

    England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.

