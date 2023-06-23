Watch: European Athletics Team Championships - Day Two

Team captain Bianca Williams will be running for Great Britain in the women's 100 and 200m at the European Team Championships in Poland.

Williams has won European and Commonwealth medals during her career and was also part of the gold medal-winning 4x100m relay quartet at last year's European Championships in Berlin.

Discus thrower Lawrence Okoye and 400m runner Alex Haydock-Wilson, who both won medals in Berlin, are also on the team.

Jeremiah Azu competes in the men's 100m.