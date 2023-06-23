Watch: European Athletics Team Championships - Day Two

Team captain Bianca Williams will be running for Great Britain in the women's 100 and 200m at the European Team Championships in Poland.
Williams has won European and Commonwealth medals during her career and was also part of the gold medal-winning 4x100m relay quartet at last year's European Championships in Berlin.
Discus thrower Lawrence Okoye and 400m runner Alex Haydock-Wilson, who both won medals in Berlin, are also on the team.
Jeremiah Azu competes in the men's 100m.
What are the European Team Championships?
The European Athletics Team Championships, which consist of three divisions, will take place between 20-25 June at the Slaski Stadium in the region of Silesia.
Great Britain and Northern Ireland will take part in the in the first division against defending champions Poland, Italy, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, Greece, Belgium and Norway.
Who to watch out for?
How to watch
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
European Team Championships
14:50-18:00 BST - Day Two - Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Available on demand on BBC iPlayer.
