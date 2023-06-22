Watch: European Team Championships - Great Britain seek points on day one

Great Britain world relay medallist Richard Kilty will feature
in the Men’s sprint alongside Jeremiah Azu.
2022 European medallists 400m runner Alex Haydock- Wilson will
also make an appearance in the European Team Championships and so will Bronze
medallist Lawrence Okoye competing in the discus. Track star Bianca Williams will be running in the women's 100 and 200m.
What is the European Team Championships?
The European Athletics Team Championships consisting of three
divisions, will take place between 20-25 June 2023 at the Slaski Stadium in the
Region of Silesia.
Great Britain & Northern Ireland will take part in the in the
1st Division against the likes of Poland, Italy, Germany , Spain, France,
Portugal, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Switzerland, Türkiye, Finland, Sweden,
Greece, Belgium, Norway.
Who to watch out for?
How to Watch?
European Team Championships
15:65-19:00 BST - European Team Championships - Day One - Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website
Available on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Get involved with Athletics
Why get into athletics?
Athletics offers a wide range of sport and the opportunity to throw, run or jump.
Who is it for?
Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.
Is there a cheap option?
As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.
Is there a disability option?
The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.
Starting out young
England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.