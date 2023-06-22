Silesian Stadium

Watch: European Team Championships - Great Britain seek points on day one

  1. Who to watch out for?

    BBC Sport

    Great Britain world relay medallist Richard Kilty will feature in the Men’s sprint alongside Jeremiah Azu.

    2022 European medallists 400m runner Alex Haydock- Wilson will also make an appearance in the European Team Championships and so will Bronze medallist Lawrence Okoye competing in the discus. Track star Bianca Williams will be running in the women's 100 and 200m.

    Britain's Alex Haydock-Wilson celebrates winning bronze in the men's 400m final during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium
    Copyright: Getty Images
  2. What is the European Team Championships?

    BBC Sport

    The European Athletics Team Championships consisting of three divisions, will take place between 20-25 June 2023 at the Slaski Stadium in the Region of Silesia.

    Great Britain & Northern Ireland will take part in the in the 1st Division against the likes of Poland, Italy, Germany , Spain, France, Portugal, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Switzerland, Türkiye, Finland, Sweden, Greece, Belgium, Norway.

  3. How to Watch?

    BBC iPlayer

    European Team Championships

    15:65-19:00 BST - European Team Championships - Day One - Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Available on demand on BBC iPlayer.

  4. Get involved with Athletics

    BBC Sport

    Why get into athletics?

    Athletics offers a wide range of sport and the opportunity to throw, run or jump.

    Who is it for?

    Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.

    Is there a cheap option?

    As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.

    Is there a disability option?

    The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.

    Starting out young

    England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.

