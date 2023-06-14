Watch: Diamond League Oslo - Asher-Smith & Gourley in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Why get into athletics?

Athletics offers a wide range of sport and the opportunity to throw, run or jump.

Who is it for?

Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.

Is there a cheap option?

As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.

Is there a disability option?

The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.

Starting out young

England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.

Schools across the UK have their own athletics competition each year at the annual sports day where kids (and parents) can try out some of the different disciplines. By adding fun elements (who doesn't love the egg-and-spoon race?) everyone can have some fun while learning the fundamental skills of the sport. But these don't have to be a once-a-year treat. All you need is a park and some props and you can create your own mini games whenever you like.

Sportshall athletics also gives youngsters an enjoyable way to try running, jumping and throwing activities as they take their first step into athletics.