Watch: Diamond League Paris - GB's Wightman, Asher-Smith & Hodgkinson in action

Who to watch out for?

Great Britain have a strong team contesting in Paris.

Reigning 1500m World Champion Jake Wightman lines up in the 800m. Jake followed up with World Championship successful with a bronze at the Commonwealth games & silver in Munich at the European Championships, August 2022.

Wightman’s 2023 season has been delayed following an injury, but he’ll be looking for a winning return in Paris.

Young talent Keely Hodgkinson won gold in March at the indoor European Championships in Budapest. She starts as one of the favourites in the women’s 800m here in Paris.

Dina Asher-Smith started her Diamond League campaign in Doha finishing third in the 100m. The 27-year-old is competing in the 200m this weekend in Paris.

Also amongst the British contingent in Paris is Holly Bradshaw in the pole vault & Eilish McColgan in the women’s 5000m. – add any others and double check these before publishing