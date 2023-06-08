GB's Jake Wightman winning the men's 800m race during the Diamond League in Brussels , September 2022

Watch: Diamond League Paris - GB's Wightman, Asher-Smith & Hodgkinson in action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Would you beat a grizzly in 100m sprint?

    Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting quiz

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting quiz
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What is the Diamond League?

    BBC Sport

    Paris in the fourth top in the prestigious outdoor athletics tour.

    Returning for its 14th edition, the 2023 series will visit 14 cities in four continents over five months before September's final in Eugene, Oregon.

    Before then, there are also the World Championships in Budapest in August.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    BBC Sport

    Who to watch out for?

    Great Britain have a strong team contesting in Paris.

    Reigning 1500m World Champion Jake Wightman lines up in the 800m. Jake followed up with World Championship successful with a bronze at the Commonwealth games & silver in Munich at the European Championships, August 2022.

    Wightman’s 2023 season has been delayed following an injury, but he’ll be looking for a winning return in Paris.

    Young talent Keely Hodgkinson won gold in March at the indoor European Championships in Budapest. She starts as one of the favourites in the women’s 800m here in Paris.

    Dina Asher-Smith started her Diamond League campaign in Doha finishing third in the 100m. The 27-year-old is competing in the 200m this weekend in Paris.

    Also amongst the British contingent in Paris is Holly Bradshaw in the pole vault & Eilish McColgan in the women’s 5000m. – add any others and double check these before publishing

    GB's Jake Wightman in action
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Where to watch Diamond League – Paris

    BBC iPlayer

    20:00 22:00 BST - Athletics: Diamond League Paris – BBC Three, iPlayer & Online

    Available on demand on BBC iPlayer.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Get involved with Athletics

    Why get into athletics?

    BBC Sport

    Athletics offers a wide range of sport and the opportunity to throw, run or jump.

    Who is it for?

    Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.

    Is there a cheap option?

    As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.

    Is there a disability option?

    The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.

    Starting out young

    England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top