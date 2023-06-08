Watch: Diamond League Paris - GB's Wightman, Asher-Smith & Hodgkinson in action

Paris
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC Sport
What is the Diamond League?
BBC Sport
Paris in the fourth top in the prestigious outdoor athletics tour.
Returning for its 14th edition, the 2023 series will visit 14 cities in four continents over five months before September's final in Eugene, Oregon.
Before then, there are also the World Championships in Budapest in August.
BBC Sport
Who to watch out for?
Great Britain have a strong team contesting in Paris.
Reigning 1500m World Champion Jake Wightman lines up in the 800m. Jake followed up with World Championship successful with a bronze at the Commonwealth games & silver in Munich at the European Championships, August 2022.
Wightman’s 2023 season has been delayed following an injury, but he’ll be looking for a winning return in Paris.
Young talent Keely Hodgkinson won gold in March at the indoor European Championships in Budapest. She starts as one of the favourites in the women’s 800m here in Paris.
Dina Asher-Smith started her Diamond League campaign in Doha finishing third in the 100m. The 27-year-old is competing in the 200m this weekend in Paris.
Also amongst the British contingent in Paris is Holly Bradshaw in the pole vault & Eilish McColgan in the women's 5000m.
Where to watch Diamond League – Paris
BBC iPlayer
20:00 22:00 BST - Athletics: Diamond League Paris – BBC Three, iPlayer & Online
Available on demand on BBC iPlayer.
Get involved with Athletics
Why get into athletics?
BBC Sport
Athletics offers a wide range of sport and the opportunity to throw, run or jump.
Who is it for?
Everyone. The different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.
Is there a cheap option?
As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.
Is there a disability option?
The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.
Starting out young
England Athletics Funetics scheme introduces 4-11 year-olds to the fundamental skills, Scotland Athletics offers Run, Jump, Throw for ages 5-12, while Welsh Athletics and Athletics Northern Ireland have great networks to get you started.