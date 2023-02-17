Watch: Athletics 2023 - UK Indoor Championships

The
UK Indoor Championships is the annual national championships in indoor track
and field. The weekend event will take place at Utilita Arena Birmingham.
Athletes from eight track and five field events for both men and women are
looking to take home gold. Events include: 60m, 200m, 400m sprints and 60m hurdles,
middle/long distance, jumps, throws and race walks.
Who to look out for?
Off the back of her impressive win in the Wanamaker Mile last
weekend, Olympic 1500m silver medallist Laura Muir is on top form as she joins
the likes of Daryll Neita, Andrew Pozzi, Morgan Lake and Cindy Sember readying
themselves for the UK Athletics Indoor Championships – both days are live on BBC iPlayer
and BBC Sport this weekend.
This is the first athletics event to return to Birmingham
since the Commonwealth Games and will be the official trial for the European
Indoor Championships in March. Places on the Great Britain and Northern Ireland
team will be up for grabs as well as the prestigious UK titles.
Both Neita and Prescod have had exciting starts to their seasons producing personal bests in the 60m in Berlin last week.
Morgan Lake jumped to new heights in the Czech Republic last weekend with a clearance of 1.99m setting a UK record in high jump and will be hoping to improve on that.
Where can I watch?
BBC iPlayer
Saturday 18 February 11:20-19:00 GMT
Available on iPlayer and BBC Sport website
BBC Red Button: 11:20-13:00 and 17:30-19:00 GMT
Sunday 19 February 12:00-17:00 GMT
Available on iPlayer and BBC Sport website
