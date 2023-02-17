Watch: Athletics 2023 - UK Indoor Championships

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

What is the UK Indoor Championships?

The UK Indoor Championships is the annual national championships in indoor track and field. The weekend event will take place at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Athletes from eight track and five field events for both men and women are looking to take home gold. Events include: 60m, 200m, 400m sprints and 60m hurdles, middle/long distance, jumps, throws and race walks.

Who to look out for?

Off the back of her impressive win in the Wanamaker Mile last weekend, Olympic 1500m silver medallist Laura Muir is on top form as she joins the likes of Daryll Neita, Andrew Pozzi, Morgan Lake and Cindy Sember readying themselves for the UK Athletics Indoor Championships – both days are live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport this weekend.

This is the first athletics event to return to Birmingham since the Commonwealth Games and will be the official trial for the European Indoor Championships in March. Places on the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team will be up for grabs as well as the prestigious UK titles.

Both Neita and Prescod have had exciting starts to their seasons producing personal bests in the 60m in Berlin last week.

Morgan Lake jumped to new heights in the Czech Republic last weekend with a clearance of 1.99m setting a UK record in high jump and will be hoping to improve on that.