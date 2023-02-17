European U23 silver medallist Megan Keith

Watch: 2023 World Cross Country Championships with Bell and Millard in action

    The most illustrious competition in cross-country running returns after a four-year break due to Covid-related travel restrictions. The World Cross Country Championships from Bathurst, Australia is live on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

    There’s plenty of Home Nations interest, with the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team represented in each event.

    For the first time at the Championships, GB & NI will be represented by a team competing in the 4 x 2km mixed relay race. Look out for Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell in that race. The 30-year-old anchored the team to gold at the European Cross Country Championships in 2021. She’s joined by Alexandra Millard who won an individual bronze medal in the U23 race at the recent European Cross in Turin.

    The European U23 silver medallist Megan Keith also makes the step up in age group to the senior squad. The Scottish athlete won at the British Athletics Cross Challenge event in Perth recently

    With several eligible athletes not available for selection, Zakariya Mahamed is the sole representative in the senior men’s team.

    In the U20 event, Sam Mills and Luke Birdseye, who were fourth and fifth in the U20 race at the Euro Cross, take part. And World Mountain Running Championships silver medallist, Rebecca Flaherty will join Megan Harris in the women’s race.

  2. How can I watch?

    BBC iPlayer

    Saturday 18 February 04:15 GMT

    Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app

