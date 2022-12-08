Watch: European Cross Country Championships - GB's Warner-Judd & Keith

Jessica Warner-Judd. Jessica led the Brits to the Senior women’s team title at
Who is in the Great Britain team?
Jessica Warner-Judd. Jessica led the Brits to the Senior women’s team title at the 2021 European Cross Country Championships in Dublin. Her gold winning team mates Jessica Gibbon and Abbie Donnelly are also back this year to defend their title.
Megan Keith. She won the U20 title last year and is making the step up to U23 age group for the first time in 2022.
Charles Hicks. Charles is the reigning U23 men’s champion, and is seeking to defend his U23 title this year.
Marc Scott. World indoor 3000m bronze medallist, Marc Scott is part of the Senior Men’s team.
Will Barnicoat. He’s the only member of the reigning gold medal winning U20 men’s team to return in 2022 to defend the title for Great Britain.
Great Britain the most successful in European Cross Country Championships
Jessica Warner-Judd, Charles Hicks and Megan Keith are some of the reigning British champions hoping to repeat their success at the 2022 European Cross Country Championships in Piemonte-La Mandria Park near Turin.
Great Britain is by far the most successful nation in the history of the European Cross Country Championships and British teams have topped the medal table at 16 of the last 18 editions including the last year.
When can I watch the European Cross Country Championships?
Our live coverage on Sunday 11th December starts from 08:30 GMT on Red Button, iPlayer and Sport website, with a highlights show on BBC Two from 16:00 GMT.
Live Coverage - Sunday 11th December (08:30-12:45 GMT)
Highlights on BBC Two (16:00-17:00 GMT)