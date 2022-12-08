Watch: European Cross Country Championships - GB's Warner-Judd & Keith

Jessica Warner-Judd. Jessica led the Brits to the Senior women’s team title at the 2021 European Cross Country Championships in Dublin. Her gold winning team mates Jessica Gibbon and Abbie Donnelly are also back this year to defend their title.

Megan Keith. She won the U20 title last year and is making the step up to U23 age group for the first time in 2022.

Charles Hicks. Charles is the reigning U23 men’s champion, and is seeking to defend his U23 title this year.

Marc Scott. World indoor 3000m bronze medallist, Marc Scott is part of the Senior Men’s team.

Will Barnicoat. He’s the only member of the reigning gold medal winning U20 men’s team to return in 2022 to defend the title for Great Britain.