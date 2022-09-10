Watch: Great North Run 2022

Ethiopia's Selemon Barega, the Olympic 10,000m champion, and Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo, the world record holder and reigning world half marathon champion, are both competing in the men's race. Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei, the world record holder for the 5,000m and 10,000m, has pulled out because of injury. But Britain's Marc Scott, who won last year's race, will be running.

Richard Sellers/PA Wire Copyright: Richard Sellers/PA Wire Marc Scott won last year's event Image caption: Marc Scott won last year's event

In the women's race, Kenya's defending champion Hellen Obirilines up against her compatriot Peres Jepchirchir, the Olympic marathon champion and world record holder. British interest will come in the form of Charlotte Purdue, who finished third last year, and Jess Piasecki, who competed in the Olympic marathon in Tokyo.

Seven-time champion and course record holderDavid Weir heads the men's wheelchair race while Samantha Kinghorn, Hannah Cockroft and 2021 champion Shelly Woods all compete in the women's wheelchair race.