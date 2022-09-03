Watch: The Big Half 2022- Sir Mo Farah in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Leading the way in the men’s race is Sir Mo Farah, winner of this event in 2019. He faces stiff competition from last year’s winner Jake Smith, and also Ellis Cross who made headlines when he beat Farah in the London 10K earlier this year. In the women’s race.

The wheelchair race features 2012 Paralympic gold medallist David Weir for the fourth time, who will race against Commonwealth Games champion JohnBoy Smith. Meanwhile in the women’s, two-time London Marathon winner Shelly Woods is up against Commonwealth Games silver medallist Eden Rainbow-Cooper.