Watch: The Big Half 2022- Sir Mo Farah in action

  1. Who too look out for

    Mo Farah
    Leading the way in the men’s race is Sir Mo Farah, winner of this event in 2019. He faces stiff competition from last year’s winner Jake Smith, and also Ellis Cross who made headlines when he beat Farah in the London 10K earlier this year. In the women’s race.

    The wheelchair race features 2012 Paralympic gold medallist David Weir for the fourth time, who will race against Commonwealth Games champion JohnBoy Smith. Meanwhile in the women’s, two-time London Marathon winner Shelly Woods is up against Commonwealth Games silver medallist Eden Rainbow-Cooper.

  2. How can I watch The Big Half?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The Big Half will be live on Sunday, 4th September from 08:10 BST on the BBC Red Button, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

  3. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    You might want to be the next Dina Asher-Smith, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).

    Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.

    For more information on how to get into athletics click here.

