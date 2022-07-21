Watch: World Athletics Championships - GB's Hudson-Smith in action

The World Championships in Oregon, show the world's best going toe to toe at a gleaming Hayward Field venue.

Our team of BBC experts have picked out some events to watch here.

GB's Matthew Hudson-Smith is in the 400m final after running 44.38 seconds in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

The European Champion finished behind the USA's Michael Norman in his race and qualified second-fastest for the final.

Keely Hodgkinson competes later in the week. She's up against a strong field in the 800m but will be looking to continue her success after winning the silver in Tokyo.