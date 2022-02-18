Keely Hodgkinson

Watch: Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham - Neita, Thompson-Hera & Hodgkinson

  1. Everything you need to know

    Grant Holloway
    The Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham is back with world-class athletics set to take part and race. The day event will take place at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Athletes from around the world are looking to take home Gold.

    It’s a race to the finish line for Andrew Pozzi (GB) and Grant Holloway (USA) who have both previously won medals for 60m hurdles across different competitions. The athletes have met just once before in Madrid in February 2021, with Holloway posting 7.29 seconds ahead of Pozzi in second with 7.51 seconds.

    Expect to see global superstar and five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 60m, with fellow Olympic champions, Mondo Duplantis and Shaunae Miller-Uibo also in action. Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will get great home support as she contests the 800m. Paralympic gold medallists Kadeena Cox, Sophie Hahn and Thomas Young will feature in two mixed-class para 60m races.

    The Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir, 28, will not be competing in this competition due to injury. Muir had hoped to set a new 1,000m indoor record at the Grand Prix event in Birmingham this weekend.

    And expect to see pole vault world record holder and Olympic champion, Mondo Duplantis, and 2x Olympic 400m gold medallist, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, also in action.

  2. Who to look out for?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    Great Britain are well represented throughout the day with Olympic champions also in the mix. Here's who to look out for in each event:

    13:15 – Men’s 60m Heats

    Adam Thomas (GB), Andrew Robertson (GB), Charlie Dobson (GB), Ronnie Baker (US), Noah Lyles (US)

    13:20 – Women’s High Jump

    Laura Zialor (GB), Emily Borthwich (GB), Eleanor Patterson (AUS), Mariya Lasitskene (ANA)

    14:35 Women’s 60m Final

    Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM), Amy Hunt (GB), Daryll Neita (GB), Asha Philip (GB), Molly Scott (IRE)

    14:51 Women’s Long Jump

    Abigail Irozuru (GB), Jazmin Sawyers (GB), Khaddi Sagnia (SWE), Petra Farkas (HUN)

    15:10 Men’s 60m Hurdles

    Grant Halloway (USA), Andrew Pozzi (GB), Orlando Ortega (ESP)

    15:54 Women’s 800m

    Keely Hodgkinson (GB), Adelle Tracey (GB), Jenny Selman (GB), Natoya Goule (JAM)

    Elaine Thompson-Hera
  3. Where can I watch the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will bring you live coverage of the Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on 19th February 2022 on the BBC Sport website, app and on the BBC iPlayer.

    You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly after on the BBC iPlayer.

    Saturday 19th February

    13:15-16:10 BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

  4. How to get into athletics

    Athletics offers the widest range of choice of any sport as its various disciplines provide the opportunity to throw, run or jump.

    Anyone can get involved and the different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.

    As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.

    If you are looking to work up a sweat, athletics is the activity for you as each discipline requires varying degrees of strength and fitness.

    Join a club and start competing for them in your preferred events.

    The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.

    Find local athletics opportunities in England,Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

