Watch: Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham - Neita, Thompson-Hera & Hodgkinson

The Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham is back with
world-class athletics set to take part and race. The day event will take place
at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Athletes from around the world are looking to take
home Gold.
It’s a race to the finish line for Andrew Pozzi (GB) and
Grant Holloway (USA) who have both previously won medals for 60m hurdles across
different competitions. The athletes have met just once before in Madrid in
February 2021, with Holloway posting 7.29 seconds ahead of Pozzi in second with 7.51 seconds.
Expect to see global superstar and
five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 60m, with fellow
Olympic champions, Mondo Duplantis and Shaunae Miller-Uibo also in action. Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will get great home support as she
contests the 800m. Paralympic gold medallists Kadeena Cox, Sophie Hahn and
Thomas Young will feature in two mixed-class para 60m races.
The Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir, 28, will not be
competing in this competition due to injury. Muir had hoped to
set a new 1,000m indoor record at the Grand Prix event in Birmingham this
weekend.
And expect to see pole vault world record holder
and Olympic champion, Mondo Duplantis, and 2x Olympic 400m gold medallist, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, also in action.
Who to look out for?
All times are GMT and subject to change
Great Britain are well represented throughout the day with Olympic champions also in the mix. Here's who to look out for in each event:
13:15 – Men’s 60m Heats
Adam Thomas (GB), Andrew Robertson (GB), Charlie Dobson (GB),
Ronnie Baker (US), Noah Lyles (US)
13:20 – Women’s High Jump
Laura Zialor (GB), Emily Borthwich (GB), Eleanor Patterson (AUS),
Mariya Lasitskene (ANA)
14:35 Women’s 60m Final
Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM), Amy Hunt (GB), Daryll Neita (GB),
Asha Philip (GB), Molly Scott (IRE)
14:51 Women’s Long Jump
Abigail Irozuru (GB), Jazmin Sawyers (GB), Khaddi Sagnia (SWE),
Petra Farkas (HUN)
15:10 Men’s 60m Hurdles
Grant Halloway (USA), Andrew Pozzi (GB), Orlando Ortega (ESP)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Everything you need to know
The Muller Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham is back with world-class athletics set to take part and race. The day event will take place at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Athletes from around the world are looking to take home Gold.
It’s a race to the finish line for Andrew Pozzi (GB) and Grant Holloway (USA) who have both previously won medals for 60m hurdles across different competitions. The athletes have met just once before in Madrid in February 2021, with Holloway posting 7.29 seconds ahead of Pozzi in second with 7.51 seconds.
Expect to see global superstar and five-time Olympic gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 60m, with fellow Olympic champions, Mondo Duplantis and Shaunae Miller-Uibo also in action. Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson will get great home support as she contests the 800m. Paralympic gold medallists Kadeena Cox, Sophie Hahn and Thomas Young will feature in two mixed-class para 60m races.
The Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir, 28, will not be competing in this competition due to injury. Muir had hoped to set a new 1,000m indoor record at the Grand Prix event in Birmingham this weekend.
And expect to see pole vault world record holder and Olympic champion, Mondo Duplantis, and 2x Olympic 400m gold medallist, Shaunae Miller-Uibo, also in action.
Who to look out for?
All times are GMT and subject to change
Great Britain are well represented throughout the day with Olympic champions also in the mix. Here's who to look out for in each event:
13:15 – Men’s 60m Heats
Adam Thomas (GB), Andrew Robertson (GB), Charlie Dobson (GB), Ronnie Baker (US), Noah Lyles (US)
13:20 – Women’s High Jump
Laura Zialor (GB), Emily Borthwich (GB), Eleanor Patterson (AUS), Mariya Lasitskene (ANA)
14:35 Women’s 60m Final
Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM), Amy Hunt (GB), Daryll Neita (GB), Asha Philip (GB), Molly Scott (IRE)
14:51 Women’s Long Jump
Abigail Irozuru (GB), Jazmin Sawyers (GB), Khaddi Sagnia (SWE), Petra Farkas (HUN)
15:10 Men’s 60m Hurdles
Grant Halloway (USA), Andrew Pozzi (GB), Orlando Ortega (ESP)
15:54 Women’s 800m
Keely Hodgkinson (GB), Adelle Tracey (GB), Jenny Selman (GB), Natoya Goule (JAM)
Where can I watch the Birmingham Indoor Grand Prix?
All times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live coverage of the Indoor Grand Prix Birmingham on 19th February 2022 on the BBC Sport website, app and on the BBC iPlayer.
You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly after on the BBC iPlayer.
Saturday 19th February
13:15-16:10 BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
Athletics offers the widest range of choice of any sport as its various disciplines provide the opportunity to throw, run or jump.
Anyone can get involved and the different disciplines suit different body shapes and sizes.
As long as there is space for a race, you can practise athletics.
If you are looking to work up a sweat, athletics is the activity for you as each discipline requires varying degrees of strength and fitness.
Join a club and start competing for them in your preferred events.
The various impairment categories in athletics make the activities widely accessible.
Find local athletics opportunities in England,Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.