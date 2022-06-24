Watch: UK Athletics Championships - Asher-Smith & Prescod in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Women’s long jump (Saturday, 17:08)

Jazmin Sawyers won last year’s title ahead of Abigail Irozuru and Lorraine Ugen and both Sawyers and Irozuru went on to make the Olympic final as Ugen took world indoor bronze in March this year.

Ugen’s indoor mark of 6.82m is the best by a Brit this year but Sawyers tops the outdoor rankings with 6.68m. Irozuru, meanwhile, will be guaranteed good support as a member of Sale Harriers Manchester.

Men’s 100m (Saturday, 18:40)

All eyes will be on Reece Prescod to see if he can repeat the brilliant form he’s shown in Europe recently.

In Ostrava three weeks ago he ran 9.93 into a slight headwind and in Oslo last week he was a close runner-up to Andre De Grasse of Canada. Zharnel Hughes has a European title to defend this summer and has been rounding into decent form lately.

Men’s 800m (Sunday, 16:35)

This is possibly the highest-quality men’s 800m in the history of the national championships.

Max Burgin leads the way on paper with his spectacular 1:43.52 victory in Turku recently – a performance that only Seb Coe, Steve Cram and Peter Elliott have beaten from a British perspective.

Kyle Langford, who was fourth at the 2017 World Champs but has struggled to fulfil his potential since then, has bounced back to form lately with a 1:44.61 win in Germany a few days ago.

Then there is the defending champion, Elliot Giles, who is also entered for the 1500m this weekend.