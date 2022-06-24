Watch: UK Athletics Championships - Asher-Smith & Prescod in action

Jazmin Sawyers won last year’s title ahead of Abigail
How can I watch the UK Athletics Championships?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 25 June
13:15 - 19:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 26 June
10:25 - 17:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range
of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running
or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks
and open fields.
It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility
which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various
impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.
To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and
competing in your event of choice.
What events shall I look out for?
Women’s long jump (Saturday, 17:08)
Jazmin Sawyers won last year’s title ahead of Abigail Irozuru and Lorraine Ugen and both Sawyers and Irozuru went on to make the Olympic final as Ugen took world indoor bronze in March this year.
Ugen’s indoor mark of 6.82m is the best by a Brit this year but Sawyers tops the outdoor rankings with 6.68m. Irozuru, meanwhile, will be guaranteed good support as a member of Sale Harriers Manchester.
Men’s 100m (Saturday, 18:40)
All eyes will be on Reece Prescod to see if he can repeat the brilliant form he’s shown in Europe recently.
In Ostrava three weeks ago he ran 9.93 into a slight headwind and in Oslo last week he was a close runner-up to Andre De Grasse of Canada. Zharnel Hughes has a European title to defend this summer and has been rounding into decent form lately.
Men’s 800m (Sunday, 16:35)
This is possibly the highest-quality men’s 800m in the history of the national championships.
Max Burgin leads the way on paper with his spectacular 1:43.52 victory in Turku recently – a performance that only Seb Coe, Steve Cram and Peter Elliott have beaten from a British perspective.
Kyle Langford, who was fourth at the 2017 World Champs but has struggled to fulfil his potential since then, has bounced back to form lately with a 1:44.61 win in Germany a few days ago.
Then there is the defending champion, Elliot Giles, who is also entered for the 1500m this weekend.
What are the UK Athletics Championships?
The UK Athletics Championships is an annual national competition in track and field, only formally open to British athletes. The event doubles as the main trials meet to select athletes for Team GB to compete in the Olympic Games and other international events.
English sprinter, Dina Asher-Smith is set to race in the women’s 100m, following a bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Scotland’s Laura Muir will also compete in the women’s 1500m, after winning silver in the same category at the Olympics.
Max Burgin is set to race in the men’s 800m, following a recent victory in Turku, Finland where he finished in 1:45:52.
You can follow live updates on the UK Athletics Championships here.
How can I watch the UK Athletics Championships?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Saturday, 25 June
13:15 - 19:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 26 June
10:25 - 17:00 – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks and open fields.
It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.
To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and competing in your event of choice.
You can join clubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Learn more about the various disciplines here.