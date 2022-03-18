Watch: World Indoor Championships - Hodgkinson, Robertson & Gourley in action

The World Athletics Indoor Championships are a biennial indoor track and field competition which will this year take place in Belgrade and run from Friday, 18 March to Sunday, 20 March. The World Indoor Championship has not taken place since 2018 due to the pandemic, where Birmingham hosted the event. Events include pentathlon, heptathlon, pole vault, high jump, long jump, triple jump and short and long distance track events.
Watch some of the best action from day one
What are the World Indoor Championships?
'It's a new challenge' - Hodgkinson
Britain's Keely Hodgkinson said she hopes to challenge for four major international titles this year, starting with the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade this weekend.
The 20-year-old won the Diamond League 800m title, Olympic silver, European indoor gold and the British title in what she called a "whirlwind" 2021.
This year she is going for world indoor and outdoor titles, as well as European and Commonwealth Games honours.
"It's a new challenge," she said.
"It is definitely physically possible to do all four, mentally we will see. In championship competitions there is so much adrenaline and so much emotion, it's quite tiring.
"My number one priorities for the outdoor season are the Worlds and Commonwealths, with it being a home games. For the Europeans I'd like to be there, but we will just see where my body is."
Hodgkinson has already made a strong start to 2022, setting a new British record to win the 800m at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham in February.
Who to look out for
Great Britain watch
Great Britain hope reigning pentathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and men's 60m hurdles champion Andrew Pozzi will be able to retain their titles.
Johnson-Thompson, 29, has not competed since withdrawing from the Olympic heptathlon with a leg injury last summer, but received an invite from World Athletics to compete in Belgrade.
There are also high hopes for Hodgkinson, who is competing in the 800m and 4x400m, as well as Elliot Giles, long jumper Lorraine Ugen and sprinter Daryll Neita.
Ed Faulds, in the 400m, and 3,000m runner Marc Scott, who have both broken European indoor records this season, are also included in the team.
Others to watch
In the men's 60m, Italian 100m Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs goes head-to-head with reigning indoor champion Christian Coleman from the United States.
The women's 400m, which features Bahamas' double Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo taking on rising star Femke Bol of the Netherlands, is another standout event.
Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway will seek to take the 1500m title from Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera,having broken Tefera's world indoor record in February.
Meanwhile, Sweden's pole vault star Mondo Duplantis will be looking to break his world record for the second time this month.
How can I watch the World Indoor Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
Saturday, 19 March
08:15-12:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
16:30-20:45 - BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
Sunday, 20 March
08:45-12:00 - uninterrupted coverage on iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
08:45-10:30 - BBC Two
10:30-12:00 - BBC One
15:30-19:05 - BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app
All our video coverage is also available on BBC iPlayer and our audio coverage on the BBC Sounds app.
