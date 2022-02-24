Keely Hodgkinson

Watch: UK Indoor Championships - Hodgkinson, Peacock & Archer in action

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the UK Indoor Championships?

    The UK Indoor Championships is the annual national championships in indoor track and field. The weekend event will take place at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Athletes from eight track and five field events for both men and women are looking to take home gold. Events include: 60m, 200m, 400m sprints and 60m hurdles, middle/long distance, jumps, throws and race walks.

    Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

    Places on the GB & NI team are up for grabs ahead of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March.

    Video content

    Video caption: Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson warmed up for the Indoor Championships by setting a British record over 800m in last weekend's Indoor Grand Prix
  2. Laura Muir 'gutted' after indoor season-ending injury

    "Gutted" Laura Muir will miss the indoor athletics season with a back injury.

    The Olympic silver medallist, 28, withdrew from February's DNA Athletics event in Glasgow, and is now set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

    She had hoped to set a new 1,000m indoor record at the Grand Prix event in Birmingham last weekend.

    "I am sad to announce I am not going to be able to compete," Muir said.

    "After further investigation on Friday into an injury I sustained a few weeks ago, I have to take some time off running to recover.

    "This means my indoor season will not happen this year. I am gutted to miss the Muller Indoor Grand Prix especially as I have such fond memories of the event from previous years."

    Laura Muir
    Copyright: Getty Images
  3. When are the finals taking place at the UK Indoor Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    GB's Keely Hodgkinson in 800m action during the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham
    Copyright: Getty Images

    60m/60m para/60m hurdles

    Women - final at 16:05 on Saturday

    Men - final at 16:15 on Saturday

    Para - women's final at 15:20 and men's final at 15:30 on Saturday

    Women's 60m hurdles - final at 15:40 on Saturday

    Men's 60m hurdles - final at 14:13 on Sunday

    200m

    Women - final at 16:16 on Sunday

    Men - final at 16:06 on Sunday

    400m

    Women - final at 15:46 on Sunday

    Men - final at 15:56 on Sunday

    800m

    Women - final at 16:40 on Sunday

    Men - final at 14:35 on Sunday

    1500m

    Women - 1500m final at 18:00 on Saturday

    Men - 1500m final at 15:30 on Sunday

    3000m

    Women - final at 15:15 on Sunday

    Men - final at 15:55 on Saturday

    3000m walk

    Women - final at 13:25 on Sunday

    Men - final at 13:50 on Sunday

    Field events

    Men - triple jump from 13:12 (Sat), high jump from 17:13 (Sat), shot put from 17:35 (Sat), long jump from 11:40 (Sun) and pole vault from 14:57 (Sun).

    Women - Pole vault from 14:10 (Sat), triple jump from 15:17 (Sat), long jump from 13:35 (Sun), high jump from 15:18 (Sun) and shot put from 15:43 (Sun).

    Heptathlon

    Saturday: 60m from 10:00, long jump from 11:10, shot put from 12:40 and high jump from 14:34

    Sunday: 60m hurdles from 10:45, pole vault from 11:50, 1000m from 14:23

    Pentathlon

    Sunday: 60m hurdles from 10:30, high jump from 11:35, shot put from 13:30, long jump from 15:27 and 800m from 16:28

    Andrew Pozzi in 60m hurdle action at the Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. How can I watch the UK Indoor Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will bring you live coverage of the UK Indoor Championship on 26 & 27 February 2022 on Red Button, the BBC Sport website & app and on the BBC iPlayer.

    You can also catch-up with all the action again shortly after on the BBC iPlayer here.

    Saturday 26 February

    09:55 - 18:30 BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app (Red Button from 09:55-14:30 and 16:30-18:30)

    Sunday 27 February

    10:25 - 17:00 Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport app

