Watch: Diamond League Brussels - Wightman, Muir & Woods in action

The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
The 2022 calendar includes 13 meets, starting in Doha in May and culminating in Zurich in September
Brussels in the penultimate stop of the calendar and athletes across field and track disciplines at the Memorial van damme.
How to watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Friday 2 August
19:00 - 21:00 – BBC Three, BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
How to get into Athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Dina Asher-Smith, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
For more information on how to get into athletics click here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
What is the Diamond League?
BBC Sport
The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
The 2022 calendar includes 13 meets, starting in Doha in May and culminating in Zurich in September
Brussels in the penultimate stop of the calendar and athletes across field and track disciplines at the Memorial van damme.
How to watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Friday 2 August
19:00 - 21:00 – BBC Three, BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
How to get into Athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Dina Asher-Smith, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
For more information on how to get into athletics click here.