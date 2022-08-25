Watch: Diamond League Lausanne - Mills, Reekie & Williams in action

It’s been a huge summer in athletics, with the World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships, all having concluded in the last month.

Jamaican trio, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah will headline a world-class 100m field on Friday, as Fraser-Pryce remains focused on breaking her 10.60 second personal best, which she set in Lausanne last season.

In the men’s 200m, World champions Noah Lyles and Michael Norman of America are expected to race against world bronze medallist Erriyon Knighton and Commonwealth champion Jereem Richards. Charles Dobson of Great Britain will also compete.

Great Britain’s George Mills will race in the men’s 800m and Jemma Reekie in the women’s event. Reekie, who represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, missed out on a final spot due to being clipped from behind coming down the home straight.

After claiming bronze at the Commonwealth Games, Jodie Williams is in action for GB in the 400m final and will hope to build on her season best time of 51.26.

In the men’s 1500m, GB’s Neil Gourley, Jake Heyward, Josh Kerr and Matthew Stonier, will hope to claim a top three spot, but face competition from Kenya’s Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot.