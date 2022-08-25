Watch: Diamond League Lausanne - Mills, Reekie & Williams in action

It’s been a huge summer in athletics, with the
Who should I look out for?
It’s been a huge summer in athletics, with the World Athletics Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships, all having concluded in the last month.
Jamaican trio, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah will headline a world-class 100m field on Friday, as Fraser-Pryce remains focused on breaking her 10.60 second personal best, which she set in Lausanne last season.
In the men’s 200m, World champions Noah Lyles and Michael Norman of America are expected to race against world bronze medallist Erriyon Knighton and Commonwealth champion Jereem Richards. Charles Dobson of Great Britain will also compete.
Great Britain’s George Mills will race in the men’s 800m and Jemma Reekie in the women’s event. Reekie, who represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games, missed out on a final spot due to being clipped from behind coming down the home straight.
After claiming bronze at the Commonwealth Games, Jodie Williams is in action for GB in the 400m final and will hope to build on her season best time of 51.26.
In the men’s 1500m, GB’s Neil Gourley, Jake Heyward, Josh Kerr and Matthew Stonier, will hope to claim a top three spot, but face competition from Kenya’s Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot.
What is the Diamond League?
The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
The 2022 calendar includes 13 meets, starting in Doha in May and culminating in Zurich in September
Lausanne is the 11th event of the calendar and athletes will compete in 14 disciplines at the La Potaise Olympic Stadium.
How to watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Friday 26 August
19:00 - 21:00 – BBC Three, BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
How to get into athletics
You might want to be the next Dina Asher-Smith, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
For more information on how to get into athletics click here.