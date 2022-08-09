Watch: Diamond League Monaco - Neita & Wightman in action

The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.

Other GB team members:

Jemma Reekie in the Women's 800m

Elizabeth Bird in the Women's 3000m steeple chase

There are also international stars set to feature including Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Noah Lyles of the USA.