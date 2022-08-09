Neita, Fraser-Pryce and Hobbs running

Watch: Diamond League Monaco - Neita & Wightman in action

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the Diamond League?

    BBC Sport

    The 10th leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Monaco. It is one of the first events following the Commonwealth Games and four members of team GB are amongst the starters. Daryll Neita lines up in the women's 100m track event, whilst Jake Wightman features in the 1000m.

    Other GB team members:

    • Jemma Reekie in the Women's 800m
    • Elizabeth Bird in the Women's 3000m steeple chase

    There are also international stars set to feature including Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Noah Lyles of the USA.

    Jemma Reekie taking part in Birmingham diamond league
    
  2. How can I watch the Diamond League

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Wednesday 10th August - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    You can also catch up on the action on the BBC Red Button and on the BBC iPlayer.

  3. How to get involved in athletics?

    BBC Sport

    Eilish McColgan running at commonwealth games
    
    Image caption: There are lot's of distance options in running

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles - check out this UK Athletics.

    Find out more on our Get Inspired page.

