Watch: Diamond League Stockholm - Hodgkinson, Asher-Smith & Prescod in action

The seventh leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Stockholm. Six members of team GB are amongst the starters. Keely Hodgkinson lines up in the 800m track event, whilst Dina Asher-Smith features in the 200m.
Other GB team members:
Ellie Baker in the Women's 1500m
Matthew Stonier in the Men's 1500m
Ama Pipi in the Women's 400m
Reece Prescod in the Men's 100m
How can I watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
Thursday 30 June - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is the Diamond League?
You can also catch up on the action on the BBC iPlayer
How to get involved in athletics?
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles - check out this UK Athletics.
Find out more on our Get Inspired page.