Keely Hodgkinson

Watch: Diamond League Stockholm - Hodgkinson, Asher-Smith & Prescod in action

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the Diamond League?

    BBC Sport

    The seventh leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Stockholm. Six members of team GB are amongst the starters. Keely Hodgkinson lines up in the 800m track event, whilst Dina Asher-Smith features in the 200m.

    Other GB team members:

    • Ellie Baker in the Women's 1500m
    • Matthew Stonier in the Men's 1500m
    • Ama Pipi in the Women's 400m
    • Reece Prescod in the Men's 100m

    Video caption: Diamond League: Keely Hodgkinson wins 800m in Oslo
  2. How can I watch the Diamond League

    All times are BST and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Thursday 30 June - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app

    You can also catch up on the action on the BBC iPlayer

  3. How to get involved in athletics?

    BBC Sport

    Video caption: 'It's given me my confidence back'

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles - check out this UK Athletics.

    Find out more on our Get Inspired page.

