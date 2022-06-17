Matthew Hudson-Smith

Watch: Diamond League Paris -GB's Sember, Pozzi & Hudson-Smith in action

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the Diamond League?

    BBC Sport

    The seventh leg of the 2022 Diamond League series is in Paris. Seven members of team GB are amongst the starters. Cindy Sember lines up in the 100m hurdles, whilst Hudson-Smith is in the 400m track event.

    Other GB team members:

    • 100m - Daryll Meita
    • 800m- Elliot Giles
    • 110m hurdles- Andrew Pozzi
    • 3000m steeplechase- Elizabeth Bird
    • Pole vault- Harry Coppell

    Sember's 100m hurdles win at the British Grand Prix Diamond League event in Gateshead July 2021.
  2. How can I watch the Diamond League?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Live coverage from Paris

    Saturday 18 June

    19:00-21:00 - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

  3. How to get involved in athletics

    BBC Sport

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Schools across the UK have their own athletics competition each year at the annual sports day where kids (and parents) can try out some of the different disciplines. By adding fun elements (who doesn't love the egg-and-spoon race?) everyone can have some fun while learning the fundamental skills of the sport. But these don't have to be a once-a-year treat. All you need is a park and some props and you can create your own mini games whenever you like.

    Sportshall, athletics also gives youngsters an enjoyable way to try running, jumping and throwing activities as they take their first step into athletics.

    Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles - check out thisUK Athletics.

    So whether you want to help inspire children, get adults running or encourage someone to take up javelin, there will be a role for you and theuCoach,can help to get you started.Sport Coach UK, can also steer you in the right direction.

    To find out about event or club volunteering opportunities tryVolunteer, Scotland,Welsh Athletics, and, for Northern Ireland, visitAthletics NI, andVolunteer Now.

    'It's given me my confidence back'
