Watch: Diamond League Rome - Muir, Reekie & Asher-Smith in action

Rome, Italy is the fifth stop of the Diamond League 2022. Amongst the entries are GBs Diana Asher-Smith, Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir.
Jemma is in the 800m event, whilst Laura will be wanting to mirror her performance from the home leg in Birmingham to win the 1500m.
Diana Asher-Smith faces tough competition in the 200m as she lines up against Jamaican five time Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Thompson-Herah comes to Rome off the back of her impressive win in the 100m last weekend in Rabat, Morocco. GBs Beth Dobbin is also contesting in the 200m.
Other GB competitors are:
Lawrence Okoye -1500m
Holly Bradshaw- pole vault
Jazmin Sawyers- long jump
Lina Nielsen- 400m hurdles
How can I watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
Thursday 9 June - BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What is the Diamond League?
