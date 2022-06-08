Watch: Diamond League Rome - Muir, Reekie & Asher-Smith in action

Video content Video caption: Diamond League: Laura Muir wins women's 1500m Diamond League: Laura Muir wins women's 1500m

Rome, Italy is the fifth stop of the Diamond League 2022. Amongst the entries are GBs Diana Asher-Smith, Jemma Reekie and Laura Muir.

Jemma is in the 800m event, whilst Laura will be wanting to mirror her performance from the home leg in Birmingham to win the 1500m.

Diana Asher-Smith faces tough competition in the 200m as she lines up against Jamaican five time Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah. Thompson-Herah comes to Rome off the back of her impressive win in the 100m last weekend in Rabat, Morocco. GBs Beth Dobbin is also contesting in the 200m.

Other GB competitors are: