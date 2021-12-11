Watch: European Cross Country Championships - Ingebrigtsen, Butchart & Judd in action

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

British athletes will compete for medals at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin. Trial winners Jack Rowe and Jess Judd lead GB's hopes in the men's and women's senior races, while Andrew Butchart and Kate Avery also compete.

Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell is GB's captain and runs in the mixed relay. Britain won five team golds at the last European Championships in 2019.

Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will represent Norway alongside older brother Filip in the senior men's race.

The event, which features seven categories, returns after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.