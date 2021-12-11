Watch: European Cross Country Championships - Ingebrigtsen, Butchart & Judd in action

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who should I look out for?

    Jakob Ingebrigtsen
    British athletes will compete for medals at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin. Trial winners Jack Rowe and Jess Judd lead GB's hopes in the men's and women's senior races, while Andrew Butchart and Kate Avery also compete.

    Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell is GB's captain and runs in the mixed relay. Britain won five team golds at the last European Championships in 2019.

    Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will represent Norway alongside older brother Filip in the senior men's race.

    The event, which features seven categories, returns after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

  2. How can I watch the European Cross Country Championships?

    All times are GMT and are subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday, 12 December

    09:55-15:00 - live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app

    18:00-19:00 - highlights on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.

  3. How to get into running

    Running is for everyone. It is the perfect way to get active - it's free and you can start right outside your front door. Comfortable sports clothing and a suitable pair of trainers is all you need.

    For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together, Jog Scotland, Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running. You can also find your local athletics club on the British Athletics website - there are more than 1,400 throughout the country.

