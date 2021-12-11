Watch: European Cross Country Championships - Ingebrigtsen, Butchart & Judd in action

British athletes will compete for\nmedals at the European Cross Country Championships in Dublin. Trial winners Jack Rowe and Jess Judd\nlead GB's hopes in the men's and women's senior races, while Andrew Butchart\nand Kate Avery also compete. Olympic 800m finalist Alex Bell is GB's captain and\nruns in the mixed relay. Britain won five team golds at the last European Championships in 2019. Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will represent Norway alongside\nolder brother Filip in the senior men's race. The event, which features seven categories, returns after it was cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Who should I look out for?
How can I watch the European Cross Country Championships?
BBC iPlayer
Sunday, 12 December
09:55-15:00 - live coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
18:00-19:00 - highlights on BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app.
