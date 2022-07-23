General view of men's 5000m

Watch: World Athletics Championships - GB's Scott & Hodgkinson in action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. When can I watch the World Athletics Championships?

    BBC iPlayer

    Sunday, 24 July - Day 10

    Live coverage

    14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

    20:00-21:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    21:00-22:00 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    21:30-23:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    01:05-04:35 (Monday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Monday, 25 July

    Highlights

    16:30-18:00 - BBC Two

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks and open fields.

    It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.

    To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and competing in your event of choice.

    Learn more about the various disciplines here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Norfolk veteran athlete wins gold after cancer treatment
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top