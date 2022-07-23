Watch: World Athletics Championships - McColgan & Judd in action

The World Championships in Oregon, show the world's best going toe to toe at a gleaming Hayward Field venue.

Our team of BBC experts have picked out some events to watch here.

There are four chances of medals for Team GB on day nine of the competition, with Eilish McColgan and Jessica Judd competing in the women's 5000m final.

After finishing first in heat one of the women's 4x100 metres relay, Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita will compete against the US and Jamaica for a podium place.

Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod finished second in their heat for the 4x100m relay and face tough competition against Jamaica and the US in the final.

Elsewhere, Lorraine Ugen begins her qualification in the long jump and the GB women's 4x400 metres relay team take to the track in their first heat in Oregon.

