Dina Asher-Smith, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Tamara Clark

Watch: World Athletics Championships - Butchart, Langford & Asher-Smith in action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Catch-up on the action

    Watch the best moments from the World Championships here.

    Video content

    Video caption: World Athletics Championships: Jake Wightman wins stunning 1500m gold

    Video content

    Video caption: World Athletics Championships: Laura Muir wins 1500m bronze
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Who to look out for?

    The World Championships in Oregon, show the world's best going toe to toe at a gleaming Hayward Field venue.

    Our team of BBC experts have picked out some events to watch here.

    Dina Asher-Smith will compete in the 200m final after a fourth place finish in the 100m.

    She'll go against Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who took gold in the 100m final and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

    GB's Kyle Langford is in the men's 800m semi-final and is up against Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir and Australia's Peter Bol.

    Keely Hodgkinson competes later in the week. She's up against a strong field in the 800m but will be looking to continue her success after winning the silver in Tokyo.

    Video content

    Video caption: World Athletics Championships: Dina Asher-Smith through to 200m final
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    When can I watch the World Athletics Championships?

    BBC iPlayer

    Thursday, 21 July - Day 7

    Highlights

    18:00-19:00 - BBC Two

    Live coverage

    01:05-04:35 (Friday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Friday, 22 July - Day 8

    Highlights

    18:30-19:30 - BBC Two

    Live coverage

    14:00-17:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    01:05-04:20 (Saturday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Saturday, 23 July - Day 9

    Live coverage

    18:30-20:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    20:00-21:30 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    01:00-04:35 (Sunday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Sunday, 24 July - Day 10

    Live coverage

    14:00-20:00 - BBC Red Button

    20:00-21:00 - BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    21:00-22:00 - BBC Three, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    21:30-23:30 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    01:05-04:35 (Monday morning) - BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

    Monday, 25 July

    Highlights

    16:30-18:00 - BBC Two

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    Athletics can be for everyone as it offers the widest range of choice amongst any sport. Its various disciplines involve throwing, running or jumping which can be practiced anywhere that there is enough space, such as parks and open fields.

    It requires a combination of speed, strength and agility which can be achieved in time through regular training. There are also various impairment categories, further making it a sport accessible to all.

    To get involved, it is as easy as joining a local club and competing in your event of choice.

    Learn more about the various disciplines here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Norfolk veteran athlete wins gold after cancer treatment
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top