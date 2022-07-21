Watch: World Athletics Championships - Butchart, Langford & Asher-Smith in action

The World Championships in Oregon, show the world's best going toe to toe at a gleaming Hayward Field venue.

Our team of BBC experts have picked out some events to watch here.

Dina Asher-Smith will compete in the 200m final after a fourth place finish in the 100m.

She'll go against Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who took gold in the 100m final and Elaine Thompson-Herah.

GB's Kyle Langford is in the men's 800m semi-final and is up against Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir and Australia's Peter Bol.

Keely Hodgkinson competes later in the week. She's up against a strong field in the 800m but will be looking to continue her success after winning the silver in Tokyo.