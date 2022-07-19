Watch: World Athletics Championships - GB's Asher-Smith, Wightman & Kerr in action

The World Championships begin on Friday in Oregon, with the world's best going toe to toe at a gleaming Hayward Field venue.

Our team of BBC experts have picked out some events to watch here.

Dina Asher-Smith is set to compete in the 200m after a fourth place finish in the 100m.

GB's Keely Hodgkinson competes later in the week. She's up against a strong field in the 800m but will be looking to continue her success after winning the silver in Tokyo.

Great Britain also have a medal threat in the men's 1500m with Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr in great form.