Watch: Great North Run 2021

The Great North Run is a half-marathon in\nNewcastle upon Tyne attracting thousands of runners every year. Participants\nwill run 13.1 miles - traditionally the race ends in South Shields but this\nyear the route has been redesigned with runners crossing the famous Tyne Bridge\ntwice. It is the race’s 40th anniversary and will be started by four NHS heroes who worked throughout the pandemic.
How to get into running
Running is for everyone and the perfect way to get active and boost your mood. Comfortable sports clothing and a suitable pair of trainers is all you need.
Unsure whether running is for you? Start with the Couch to 5K app - a nine-week programme for beginners.
For more information on running - advice, training, races, clubs you can join - a good place to start is one of these sites: Run Together, Jog Scotland, Run Wales and Northern Ireland Running.