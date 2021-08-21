Lily Partridge, Stephanie Davis and Samantha Harrison

Watch: Big Half Marathon

  1. Get inspired - How to get into mass participation running events

    BBC Sport

    Have you been inspired by this year's Olympics or are you just looking for a way to get fit?

    Mass participation running events, like London's Big Half Marathon, are for everyone and anyone.

    You don't have to be a runner and you don't have to be super fit - it's all about taking part. Many events now have junior and disability categories too.

    So whether you're a beginner, whether you want to raise money for a great cause, or whether you want to challenge yourself, take a look at the events taking place near you and see if you'd like to get involved.

    For more information, click here.

