Watch: Diamond League Zurich - Asher-Smith, Hodgkinson & Reekie in action

Zurich plays host to all 32 Diamond League Final events for the first time as 25 champions and 41 other medallists from the Tokyo Games compete for the prestigious Diamond League trophy and the winner's prize of $30,000 (£22,000).
Thursday's star-studded action boasts one of the biggest
names in world athletics as Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah headlines
the women's 100m final. The back-to-back Olympic 100m and 200m champion is
chasing down Florence Griffith Joyner's 10.49 world record, after running 10.54
in Eugene last month. Great Britain's national record holder Dina
Asher-Smith is joined by compatriot Daryll Neita in this blockbuster
event.
There's also strong British interest in the women's 200m as world champion Asher-Smith leads British hopes alongside Beth Dobbin. They face tough competition from Namibia's Olympic silver-medallist Christine Mbomba and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson.
Expect fireworks in the men's 100m as the silver and bronze medal winners from Tokyo in USA's Fred Kerley and Canada's Andre de Grasse go head-to-head. Also keep an eye on USA's Trayvon Bromell who has the fastest season's best of the field.
Another event not to be missed is the men's 400m hurdles as Norway's Karsten Warholm will attempt to better the world record he smashed in Toyko. Great Britain's Chris McAlister also features in this race.
In the pole vault, Sweden's Olympic champion Armand Duplantis is a man on a mission as he aims to add to his recent wins in Paris and Brussels. The 21-year-old world record holder is up against American two-time world champion Sam Kendricks, who was forced to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 the day before competition after a positive Covid-19 test.
Back on the track, the women’s 800m features Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson– the Olympic silver medallist and national record holder. The 19-year-old European indoor champion runs alongside fellow Brit Jemma Reekie who narrowly missed out on bronze in Tokyo.
Other Brits to look out for are Holly Bradshaw in the women's pole vault, Elliot Giles in the men's 800m, Katie Snowden in the women's 1500m and Cindy Sember in the women's 100m hurdles.
What is the Diamond League?
The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
This year’s competition has 14 meets and started in Gateshead in May and culminates on 9 September in Zurich.
How can I watch the Diamond League Final in Zurich?
All times are BST and subject to change
Thursday, 9 September
18:00-21:00 – BBC Two, iPlayer &
BBC Sport website & app
How to get into athletics
You may have been inspired by Keely Hodgkinson's Olympic 800m silver medal, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
Who should I look out for?
