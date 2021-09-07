Watch: Diamond League Zurich - Sawyers, Butchart & Ingebrigtsen in action

Thompson-Herah runs second fastest women's 100m ever
Watch: Kerley wins 100m
Who should I look out for?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Zurich plays host to all 32 Diamond League Final events for
the first time as 25 champions and 41 other medallists from the Tokyo Games compete
for the prestigious Diamond League trophy and the winner's prize of $30,000 (£22,000).
After winning gold at her debut Olympics in Tokyo, Russia's
three-time world high-jump champion Mariya Lasitskene stars in the
women's event. Competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, the four-time
Diamond League winner faces the two women she beat to Tokyo gold in Australia's
Nicola McDermott and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh.
In the women’s long jump, Great Britain's Jazmin Sawyers
features and has jumped a personal best 6.90 this season. The 2016 European
Championships silver medallist is up against Germany's Malaika Mihambo
who's looking to add this title to her gold medal in Tokyo.
On the track, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen is expected
to light up the men’s 5,000m final in an event which has been dominated by East
African athletes since the inaugural Diamond League in 2010. The Olympic 1500m
champion, who ran a Games-record three minutes 28.32 seconds to take gold, is
the European record holder in both events. Great Britain's three-time national
champion Andrew Butchart also competes in this race.
Elsewhere, American two-time Olympic champion Ryan
Crouser takes an unbeaten record this season into the men's shot put, and Kenya's
Olympic silver medallist and world leader Hellen Obiri goes head-to-head
with Ethiopia’s 21-year-old rising star Ejgayehu Taye in the women’s
5,000m.
What is the Diamond League?
The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
This year’s competition has 14 meets and started in Gateshead in May and culminates on 9 September in Zurich.
How can I watch the Diamond League Final in Zurich?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Two
Wednesday, 8 September
16:30-18:30 – BBC Two, iPlayer
& BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action
here.
The final day takes place on Thursday, 9 September from
18:00-21:00. This will also be available on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport
website and app.
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You may have been inspired by Keely Hodgkinson's Olympic 800m silver medal, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
For more information on how to get into athletics click here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Goule wins 800m ahead of GB's Hodgkinson & Reekie
Thompson-Herah runs second fastest women's 100m ever
Watch: Kerley wins 100m
Who should I look out for?
Zurich plays host to all 32 Diamond League Final events for the first time as 25 champions and 41 other medallists from the Tokyo Games compete for the prestigious Diamond League trophy and the winner's prize of $30,000 (£22,000).
After winning gold at her debut Olympics in Tokyo, Russia's three-time world high-jump champion Mariya Lasitskene stars in the women's event. Competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, the four-time Diamond League winner faces the two women she beat to Tokyo gold in Australia's Nicola McDermott and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh.
In the women’s long jump, Great Britain's Jazmin Sawyers features and has jumped a personal best 6.90 this season. The 2016 European Championships silver medallist is up against Germany's Malaika Mihambo who's looking to add this title to her gold medal in Tokyo.
On the track, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen is expected to light up the men’s 5,000m final in an event which has been dominated by East African athletes since the inaugural Diamond League in 2010. The Olympic 1500m champion, who ran a Games-record three minutes 28.32 seconds to take gold, is the European record holder in both events. Great Britain's three-time national champion Andrew Butchart also competes in this race.
Elsewhere, American two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser takes an unbeaten record this season into the men's shot put, and Kenya's Olympic silver medallist and world leader Hellen Obiri goes head-to-head with Ethiopia’s 21-year-old rising star Ejgayehu Taye in the women’s 5,000m.
What is the Diamond League?
The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
This year’s competition has 14 meets and started in Gateshead in May and culminates on 9 September in Zurich.
How can I watch the Diamond League Final in Zurich?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC Two
Wednesday, 8 September
16:30-18:30 – BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
The final day takes place on Thursday, 9 September from 18:00-21:00. This will also be available on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You may have been inspired by Keely Hodgkinson's Olympic 800m silver medal, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
For more information on how to get into athletics click here.