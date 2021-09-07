Jazmin Sawyers

Watch: Diamond League Zurich - Sawyers, Butchart & Ingebrigtsen in action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Goule wins 800m ahead of GB's Hodgkinson & Reekie

    Video content

    Video caption: Goule wins 800m with Hodgkinson & Reekie second & third
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Thompson-Herah runs second fastest women's 100m ever

    Video content

    Video caption: Athletics: Thompson-Herah wins 100m final at Diamond League Eugene
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Watch: Kerley wins 100m

    Video content

    Video caption: USA's Fred Kerley wins men's 100m in Brussels
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Who should I look out for?

    Andrew Butchart
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Zurich plays host to all 32 Diamond League Final events for the first time as 25 champions and 41 other medallists from the Tokyo Games compete for the prestigious Diamond League trophy and the winner's prize of $30,000 (£22,000).

    After winning gold at her debut Olympics in Tokyo, Russia's three-time world high-jump champion Mariya Lasitskene stars in the women's event. Competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, the four-time Diamond League winner faces the two women she beat to Tokyo gold in Australia's Nicola McDermott and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

    In the women’s long jump, Great Britain's Jazmin Sawyers features and has jumped a personal best 6.90 this season. The 2016 European Championships silver medallist is up against Germany's Malaika Mihambo who's looking to add this title to her gold medal in Tokyo.

    On the track, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen is expected to light up the men’s 5,000m final in an event which has been dominated by East African athletes since the inaugural Diamond League in 2010. The Olympic 1500m champion, who ran a Games-record three minutes 28.32 seconds to take gold, is the European record holder in both events. Great Britain's three-time national champion Andrew Butchart also competes in this race.

    Elsewhere, American two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser takes an unbeaten record this season into the men's shot put, and Kenya's Olympic silver medallist and world leader Hellen Obiri goes head-to-head with Ethiopia’s 21-year-old rising star Ejgayehu Taye in the women’s 5,000m.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. What is the Diamond League?

    The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.

    It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.

    This year’s competition has 14 meets and started in Gateshead in May and culminates on 9 September in Zurich.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. How can I watch the Diamond League Final in Zurich?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC Two

    Wednesday, 8 September

    16:30-18:30 – BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

    You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.

    The final day takes place on Thursday, 9 September from 18:00-21:00. This will also be available on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    You may have been inspired by Keely Hodgkinson's Olympic 800m silver medal, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).

    Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.

    For more information on how to get into athletics click here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top