Watch: Diamond League Zurich - Sawyers, Butchart & Ingebrigtsen in action

Zurich plays host to all 32 Diamond League Final events for the first time as 25 champions and 41 other medallists from the Tokyo Games compete for the prestigious Diamond League trophy and the winner's prize of $30,000 (£22,000).

After winning gold at her debut Olympics in Tokyo, Russia's three-time world high-jump champion Mariya Lasitskene stars in the women's event. Competing as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, the four-time Diamond League winner faces the two women she beat to Tokyo gold in Australia's Nicola McDermott and Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh.

In the women’s long jump, Great Britain's Jazmin Sawyers features and has jumped a personal best 6.90 this season. The 2016 European Championships silver medallist is up against Germany's Malaika Mihambo who's looking to add this title to her gold medal in Tokyo.

On the track, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen is expected to light up the men’s 5,000m final in an event which has been dominated by East African athletes since the inaugural Diamond League in 2010. The Olympic 1500m champion, who ran a Games-record three minutes 28.32 seconds to take gold, is the European record holder in both events. Great Britain's three-time national champion Andrew Butchart also competes in this race.

Elsewhere, American two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser takes an unbeaten record this season into the men's shot put, and Kenya's Olympic silver medallist and world leader Hellen Obiri goes head-to-head with Ethiopia’s 21-year-old rising star Ejgayehu Taye in the women’s 5,000m.