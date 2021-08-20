Watch: Diamond League Eugene - GB's Laura Muir, Elaine Thompson-Herah & Jake Hayward in action

British
Who should I look out for?
British Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir will be there, and she goes head-to-head with Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1500m. The pair were separated by just over a second in Tokyo and they’re to meet again in a line-up that includes seven Olympic finalists.
Other Brits in action include Cardiff’s 22-year-old Jake Heyward, who goes in the Bowerman Mile. There he’ll face Norway's 20-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen and 1500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot.
After the historic Jamaican clean sweep in the women’s 100m in Tokyo, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson also feature this weekend.
American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will also return to the track after serving her one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis. The 21-year-old won the 100m at the US Olympic trials in Oregon in June and earlier this year ran the sixth-fastest time in history but did not compete in Tokyo.
Double Olympic gold medallist Sifan Hassan has also announced that she’s looking to set a new world record in the 5000m this weekend, so it promises to be an action-packed evening of athletics in Oregon this Saturday.
What is the Diamond League?
The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
The 2021 calendar includes 14 meets, with the Olympics taking place during the Diamond League season. This year’s competition started in Gateshead in May and will culminate in September in Zürich, Switzerland.
How to watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Saturday 21 August
21:00-23:00 BST – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Keely Hodgkinson, or simply just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles. You can find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
For more information on how to get into athletics click here.