Watch: Diamond League Eugene - GB's Laura Muir, Elaine Thompson-Herah & Jake Hayward in action

British Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir will be there, and she goes head-to-head with Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 1500m. The pair were separated by just over a second in Tokyo and they’re to meet again in a line-up that includes seven Olympic finalists.

Other Brits in action include Cardiff’s 22-year-old Jake Heyward, who goes in the Bowerman Mile. There he’ll face Norway's 20-year-old Jakob Ingebrigtsen and 1500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot.

After the historic Jamaican clean sweep in the women’s 100m in Tokyo, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson also feature this weekend.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will also return to the track after serving her one-month ban for testing positive for cannabis. The 21-year-old won the 100m at the US Olympic trials in Oregon in June and earlier this year ran the sixth-fastest time in history but did not compete in Tokyo.

Double Olympic gold medallist Sifan Hassan has also announced that she’s looking to set a new world record in the 5000m this weekend, so it promises to be an action-packed evening of athletics in Oregon this Saturday.