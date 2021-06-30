Watch: Diamond League Oslo - Sawyers, McColgan & Fraser Pryce in action

The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
The 2021 calendar includes 14 meets, the Olympics will take place during the Diamond League season. This year’s competition started in Gateshead in May and will culminate in September in Zürich, Switzerland.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Who should I look out for?
There will be plenty of Brits in action as Jazmin Sawyers
& Abigail Irozuru compete in the Long Jump. The second fastest
British woman in history, Daryll Neita, will be in the women’s 100m, and
Adelle Tracey and Charlie Grice will join her on the track in the
800m and Mile Run respectively.
Elsewhere, one of Scotland’s #TokyoTwelve, Eilish
McColgan, will be warming up ahead of the Games with the women’s 5000m.
Away from the Brits one of the best in the business – Shelly-Ann
Fraser Pryce – will be representing Jamaica in the hotly anticipated
Women’s 100m, as she looks to add a 20th title to her roster.
Sweden’s Armand Duplantis will also be at the event in the men’s pole
vault.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
How to watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all of the Diamond League action live on BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Thursday, 1 July
18:55 - 21:00 BST - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles, find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
You can find out more about getting into athletics here.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What is the Diamond League?
The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes score points at meets throughout the year.
The 2021 calendar includes 14 meets, the Olympics will take place during the Diamond League season. This year’s competition started in Gateshead in May and will culminate in September in Zürich, Switzerland.
Who should I look out for?
There will be plenty of Brits in action as Jazmin Sawyers & Abigail Irozuru compete in the Long Jump. The second fastest British woman in history, Daryll Neita, will be in the women’s 100m, and Adelle Tracey and Charlie Grice will join her on the track in the 800m and Mile Run respectively.
Elsewhere, one of Scotland’s #TokyoTwelve, Eilish McColgan, will be warming up ahead of the Games with the women’s 5000m.
Away from the Brits one of the best in the business – Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce – will be representing Jamaica in the hotly anticipated Women’s 100m, as she looks to add a 20th title to her roster. Sweden’s Armand Duplantis will also be at the event in the men’s pole vault.
How to watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all of the Diamond League action live on BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Thursday, 1 July
18:55 - 21:00 BST - BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles, find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
You can find out more about getting into athletics here.