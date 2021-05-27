Watch: Diamond League Doha - Gemili and Bradshaw in action

The Diamond League offers the chance to see
leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.
It features 32 individual disciplines and athletes
score points at meets throughout the year.
The 2021 calendar includes 14 meets, the Olympics will take place during the Diamond League season. This year’s
competition started in Gateshead in May and will culminate in September
in Zürich, Switzerland.
What has happened in the Diamond League so far?
Dina Asher-Smith stormed to 100m victory in the first Diamond League meeting of the season in Gateshead, beating American star Sha'Carri Richardson with a time of 11.35 seconds.
Scotland's Laura Muir was also unfazed by
the weather and emphatically won the 1500m. She finished four seconds clear of
her rivals after clocking
4:03.73.
Cindy Sember took the 100m hurdles ahead of sister Tiffany Porter in fourth and Adam Gemili, who missed the podium by the narrowest of margins at Rio 2016, finished sixth in a 200m race won by American Kenneth Bednarek.
Sophie Hahn - winner of the T38 100m at the 2016 Paralympics - took victory in 13.31 in the opening race of the day.
You can catch up with all of the action from the Diamond League in Gateshead here or read about it here.
Who should I look out for?
The amount of travel, the athletes' training schedule and the impact of COVID-19 restrictions means that not all athletes are able to attend every meet. Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir have not travelled to Doha however there is still some British interest.
British record holder Holly Bradshaw will compete in the pole vault while European Indoor Champion Keely Hodgkinson will compete in the 800m.
Former European champion Adam Gemili will be in 200m action just five days after his sixth place finish in Gateshead while British Champion Daniel Rowden will compete alongside Jamie Webb in the 800m.
How to watch the Diamond League
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all of the Diamond League action live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and mobile app.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Friday, 28 May
17:00-19:00 BST - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
You can also catch-up with previous Diamond League action here.
How to get into athletics
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles, find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
You can find out more about getting into athletics here.
