Watch: Diamond League Doha - Gemili and Bradshaw in action

Dina Asher-Smith stormed to 100m victory in the first Diamond League meeting of the season in Gateshead, beating American star Sha'Carri Richardson with a time of 11.35 seconds.

Video content Video caption: Dina Asher-Smith beats Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to win 100m Dina Asher-Smith beats Sha'Carri Richardson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to win 100m

Scotland's Laura Muir was also unfazed by the weather and emphatically won the 1500m. She finished four seconds clear of her rivals after clocking 4:03.73.

Video content Video caption: Watch: Laura Muir powers to 1500m victory at Gateshead Diamond League Watch: Laura Muir powers to 1500m victory at Gateshead Diamond League

Cindy Sember took the 100m hurdles ahead of sister Tiffany Porter in fourth and Adam Gemili, who missed the podium by the narrowest of margins at Rio 2016, finished sixth in a 200m race won by American Kenneth Bednarek.

Sophie Hahn - winner of the T38 100m at the 2016 Paralympics - took victory in 13.31 in the opening race of the day.

