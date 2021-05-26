Watch: 2021 European Team Championships

The European Athletics Team Championships is a biennial
competition that sees countries in Europe competing across four leagues. First
held in 2009, it replaced the European Cup and the 2021 edition is being held
across May and June.
The competition consists of a Super League plus three other leagues - the First, Second and Third League.
There is a system
of promotion and relegation where countries move between leagues dependent on
their performance. Portugal, for instance, were recently promoted to the Super
League.
Up to 7,600 spectators will be allowed into the Silesian
Stadium in Poland for the Super League.
Who should I look out for?
There are eight teams competing in the Super
League, reduced from 12 in the previous edition. Great Britain and
Northern Ireland will compete against France, Germany, Italy,
Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine.
Great Britain is again well represented across the
various disciplines. Hurdler Jessie Knight, who is number on in Europe this year, will be in action.
2020 British champion Imani-Lara Lansiquot will
also be competing in the 100m and the 4x100m relay.
Commonwealth and European medallist Jake
Wightman, who broke the Scottish men's indoor 1500m record in New York last year, is competing in the 800m.
Lawrence Okoye will be in discus throwing action, he competed at London 2012 before trying to make it in the NFL but returned to discus in 2019.
Where is the competition being held?
The competition is being held all over Europe with each league being held in a different location:
Super League
– Chorzow, Poland
First League
– Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Second League
– Stara Zagora, Bulgaria
Third League
– Limassol, Cyprus
How to watch the European Team Championships
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all of the weekend’s action live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button & on the BBC Sport mobile app.
All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Saturday, 29 May
14:30-18:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app
Sunday, 30 May
12:00-15:25 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app
How to get into athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).
Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles, find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.
You can find out more about getting into athletics here.
