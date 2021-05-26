An empty Silesian Stadium, Poland

Watch: 2021 European Team Championships

  1. What is the European Team Championships?

    The European Athletics Team Championships is a biennial competition that sees countries in Europe competing across four leagues. First held in 2009, it replaced the European Cup and the 2021 edition is being held across May and June.

    The competition consists of a Super League plus three other leagues - the First, Second and Third League.

    There is a system of promotion and relegation where countries move between leagues dependent on their performance. Portugal, for instance, were recently promoted to the Super League.

    Up to 7,600 spectators will be allowed into the Silesian Stadium in Poland for the Super League.

  2. Who should I look out for?

    There are eight teams competing in the Super League, reduced from 12 in the previous edition. Great Britain and Northern Ireland will compete against France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine.

    Great Britain is again well represented across the various disciplines. Hurdler Jessie Knight, who is number on in Europe this year, will be in action.

    2020 British champion Imani-Lara Lansiquot will also be competing in the 100m and the 4x100m relay.

    Commonwealth and European medallist Jake Wightman, who broke the Scottish men's indoor 1500m record in New York last year, is competing in the 800m.

    Lawrence Okoye will be in discus throwing action, he competed at London 2012 before trying to make it in the NFL but returned to discus in 2019.

  3. Where is the competition being held?

    The competition is being held all over Europe with each league being held in a different location:

    Super League – Chorzow, Poland

    First League – Cluj-Napoca, Romania

    Second League – Stara Zagora, Bulgaria

    Third League – Limassol, Cyprus

  4. How to watch the European Team Championships

    All times are BST and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    You can watch all of the weekend’s action live on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button & on the BBC Sport mobile app.

    All of the action will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Saturday, 29 May

    14:30-18:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app

    Sunday, 30 May

    12:00-15:25 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport app

  5. How to get into athletics

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Events include sprint, middle and long-distance running, throwing and jumping events as well as multi-discipline events such as heptathlon (women) and decathlon (men).

    Athletics clubs are always looking for people to coach, officiate or help out on club nights, across a range of roles, find out more at UK Athletics or use our club finder to find athletics events near you.

    You can find out more about getting into athletics here.

