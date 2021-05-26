Watch: 2021 European Team Championships

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The European Athletics Team Championships is a biennial competition that sees countries in Europe competing across four leagues. First held in 2009, it replaced the European Cup and the 2021 edition is being held across May and June.

The competition consists of a Super League plus three other leagues - the First, Second and Third League.

There is a system of promotion and relegation where countries move between leagues dependent on their performance. Portugal, for instance, were recently promoted to the Super League.

Up to 7,600 spectators will be allowed into the Silesian Stadium in Poland for the Super League.