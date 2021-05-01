Watch: 2021 World Athletics Relays - day two

The GB squad for the mixed 4x400m features world indoor and
European relay bronze medallist Amy Allcock and European indoor relay
medallists Ama Pipi, Joe Brier and James Williams.
The GB women’s 4x400m squad includes Zoey Clark, Emily
Diamond, Yasmin Liverpool, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Jessica
Turner, and the men’s team will include Joe Brier, Dwayne Cowan, Charlie
Dobson, Efe Okoro, Kevin Metzger, Lee Thompson, James Williams and Rabah
Yousif.
The Dutch women’s team struck gold at the European Indoor
Championships in March, and the same quartet of Lieke Klaver, Marit Dopheide,
Lisanne de Witte and Femke Bol are in Poland.
Nigeria’s men’s squad, led by Blessing Okabgare, won the
100m at the Continental Tour Gold in Eugene last weekend.
What is the World Athletics Relays?
The 2021 World Athletics Relays will take place in Europe for
the first time as the event is hosted in Silesia, Poland.
There is a lot at stake for all competing teams, as it will
be an important qualifying event for national relay teams hoping to attend the
Tokyo Olympics and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
The first eight finishers in the 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed
4x400m events will automatically qualify for Tokyo, and the first ten finishers
in the 4x100m and 4x400m, and first 12 in the mixed 4x400m relay will
automatically qualify for Oregon.
How can I watch the World Athletics Relays?
All times are BST and subject to change.
BBC iPlayer
You can watch full live coverage from every race at the 2021 World Athletics Relays in Poland live on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app, as well as on the BBC iPlayer where you can catch up with any action you missed for 30 days.
Sunday 2 May
08:55-12:20: Day One (replay) - BBC Red Button
18:10-20:15: Day Two - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport
website & mobile app
How to get into athletics
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
You can find local athletics opportunities in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.