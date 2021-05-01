Jodie Williams & Ama Pipi

Watch: 2021 World Athletics Relays - day two

All times stated are UK

  1. Race schedule

    World Athletics Relay - day two event schedule list
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  2. Who should I look out for?

    Britain's 2019 World Athletics Relays squad
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: All four members of Britain's 2019 women's 4x400m team are back in Silesia.

    The GB squad for the mixed 4x400m features world indoor and European relay bronze medallist Amy Allcock and European indoor relay medallists Ama Pipi, Joe Brier and James Williams.

    The GB women’s 4x400m squad includes Zoey Clark, Emily Diamond, Yasmin Liverpool, Jessie Knight, Laviai Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Jessica Turner, and the men’s team will include Joe Brier, Dwayne Cowan, Charlie Dobson, Efe Okoro, Kevin Metzger, Lee Thompson, James Williams and Rabah Yousif.

    The Dutch women’s team struck gold at the European Indoor Championships in March, and the same quartet of Lieke Klaver, Marit Dopheide, Lisanne de Witte and Femke Bol are in Poland.

    Nigeria’s men’s squad, led by Blessing Okabgare, won the 100m at the Continental Tour Gold in Eugene last weekend.

  3. What is the World Athletics Relays?

    American 4x200m relay team
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The American men's 4x200m team celebrate victory in the 2019 edition in Yokohama, Japan.

    The 2021 World Athletics Relays will take place in Europe for the first time as the event is hosted in Silesia, Poland.

    There is a lot at stake for all competing teams, as it will be an important qualifying event for national relay teams hoping to attend the Tokyo Olympics and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

    The first eight finishers in the 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed 4x400m events will automatically qualify for Tokyo, and the first ten finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m, and first 12 in the mixed 4x400m relay will automatically qualify for Oregon.

  4. How can I watch the World Athletics Relays?

    All times are BST and subject to change.

    BBC iPlayer

    You can watch full live coverage from every race at the 2021 World Athletics Relays in Poland live on the BBC Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app, as well as on the BBC iPlayer where you can catch up with any action you missed for 30 days.

    Sunday 2 May

    08:55-12:20: Day One (replay) - BBC Red Button

    18:10-20:15: Day Two - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & mobile app

  5. How to get into athletics

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: Denise Lewis on athletics

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    You can find local athletics opportunities in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

