Watch: 2021 World Athletics Relays - day one

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The American men's 4x200m team celebrate victory in the 2019 edition in Yokohama, Japan. Image caption: The American men's 4x200m team celebrate victory in the 2019 edition in Yokohama, Japan.

The 2021 World Athletics Relay will take place in Europe for the first time as the event is hosted in Silesia, Poland.

There is a lot at stake for all competing teams, as it will be an important qualifying event for national relay teams hoping to attend the Tokyo Olympics and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

The first eight finishers in the 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed 4x400m events will automatically qualify for Tokyo, and the first ten finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m, and first 12 in the mixed 4x400m relay will automatically qualify for Oregon.