Jodie Williams & Ama Pipi

Watch: 2021 World Athletics Relays - day one

All times stated are UK

  1. What is the World Athletics Relay?

    American 4x200m relay team
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: The American men's 4x200m team celebrate victory in the 2019 edition in Yokohama, Japan.

    The 2021 World Athletics Relay will take place in Europe for the first time as the event is hosted in Silesia, Poland.

    There is a lot at stake for all competing teams, as it will be an important qualifying event for national relay teams hoping to attend the Tokyo Olympics and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

    The first eight finishers in the 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed 4x400m events will automatically qualify for Tokyo, and the first ten finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m, and first 12 in the mixed 4x400m relay will automatically qualify for Oregon.

  2. How to get into athletics

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: Denise Lewis on athletics

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    You can find local athletics opportunities in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

