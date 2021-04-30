Watch: 2021 World Athletics Relays - day one

The 2021 World Athletics Relay will take place in Europe for
the first time as the event is hosted in Silesia, Poland.
There is a lot at stake for all competing teams, as it will
be an important qualifying event for national relay teams hoping to attend the
Tokyo Olympics and the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.
The first eight finishers in the 4x100m, 4x400m and mixed
4x400m events will automatically qualify for Tokyo, and the first ten finishers
in the 4x100m and 4x400m, and first 12 in the mixed 4x400m relay will
automatically qualify for Oregon.
What is the World Athletics Relay?
