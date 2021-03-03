Marcin Lewandowski of Poland

Watch: European Athletics Indoor Championships - Khan, McKinna & Lewandowski in action

  1. Lake, Pozzi and Bradshaw in, but Asher-Smith, KJT & Giles out

    High jumper Morgan Lake is among six athletes added to the Great Britain team, leaving a 46-strong team travelling for the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

    Lake joins the squad after clearing an impressive 1.96m in Belgrade. Her performance, just 1cm short of her personal best, puts the 23-year-old third in the 2021 European standings.

    Also joining the squad late are Jazmin Sawyers (long jump), Amelia Stricker (shot put), Emily Borthwick (high jump), Joel Khan (high jump) and Charlie Myers (pole vault).

    Hurdlers Andrew Pozzi, who won 2018 World Indoor 60m gold, and Tiffany Porter are among the gold medal hopes.

    In-form pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw hopes to improve on the silver medal she won in 2019.

    Teenage 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the world junior 800m record earlier this year, is one of Britain's rising stars to watch.

    However, major names such as Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Laura Muir and in-form Elliot Giles, who ran the second fastest indoor 800m ever at the World Indoor Tour in Torun, Poland are absent.

    Full Great Britain squad.

    Andrew Pozzi
  2. Who are the big international names taking part?

    Belgium's Olympic champion Nafi Thiam is bidding to add to her medal haul in Poland when the 26-year-old competes in the women’s pentathlon.

    Two-time 1500m indoor champion Marcin Lewandowski will look to add a third indoor title to his collection when the Polish athlete lines up in the men’s event.

    Lewandowski, 33, is also in contention to become the first athlete in championship history to win European indoor titles at 800m, 1500m and 3000m.

    In the men’s pole vault competition, world record holder Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis faces Renaud Lavillenie of France, as the 21-year-old from Sweden aims to stop rival Lavillenie claiming a fifth European indoor crown.

    Nafi Thiam
  3. When are the finals at the European Athletics Indoor Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    Here are when the finals of each event are taking place - all of these events can be watched on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    Friday, 5 March

    18:06: Women's Shot Put

    19:20: Men's Long Jump

    19:35: Men's Shot Put

    19:45: Women's 800m Pentathlon

    20:00: Women's 3000m

    20:35: Men's 1500m

    Saturday, 6 March

    17:45: Women's Pole Vault

    18:40: Women's Long Jump

    18:50: Women's 1500m

    19:10: Men's 400m

    19:15: Women's 400m

    19:58: Men's 60m

    Sunday, 7 March

    09:50: Men's Triple Jump

    10:25: Men's High Jump

    16:00: Men's 60m Hurdles

    16:05: Men's Pole Vault

    16:15: Women's 60m Hurdles

    16:20: Women's Triple Jump

    16:30: Men's 1000m Heptathlon

    16:45: Women's High Jump

    16:52: Men's 3000m

    17:13: Women's 800m

    17:25: Men's 800m

    17:46: Women's 60m

    17:57: Men's 4 x 400m Relay

    18:10: Women's 4 x 400m Relay

    Tiffany Porter
  4. How can I watch the European Athletics Indoor Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change.

    BBC Red Button

    The BBC will have live coverage from all four days of the championships, with the action available to watch across the BBC Red Button, the BBC iPlayer or right here via the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the iPlayer.

    Thursday, 4 March

    Evening session

    Qualifying events and round one distance events

    17:30-20:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and mobile app

    Full coverage details here.

  5. How to get involved in athletics

    BBC Sport

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Here are some of the events you can get involved with:

    • Sprint events - 100m, 200m, sprint hurdles, 400m
    • Middle distance events - 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 3,000m steeple chase
    • Long distance events - 5,000m, 10,000m, marathon
    • Throwing events - shot put, javelin, discus, hammer throw
    • Cross country
    • Jumping events - long jump, high jump, pole vault, triple jump
    • Heptathlon and decathlon - seven events (women) or ten events (men)

    You can find out more about getting involved in athletics here.

