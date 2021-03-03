Watch: European Athletics Indoor Championships - Khan, McKinna & Lewandowski in action

High jumper Morgan Lake is among six athletes added to the Great Britain team, leaving a 46-strong team travelling for the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

Lake joins the squad after clearing an impressive 1.96m in Belgrade. Her performance, just 1cm short of her personal best, puts the 23-year-old third in the 2021 European standings.

Also joining the squad late are Jazmin Sawyers (long jump), Amelia Stricker (shot put), Emily Borthwick (high jump), Joel Khan (high jump) and Charlie Myers (pole vault).

Hurdlers Andrew Pozzi, who won 2018 World Indoor 60m gold, and Tiffany Porter are among the gold medal hopes.

In-form pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw hopes to improve on the silver medal she won in 2019.

Teenage 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the world junior 800m record earlier this year, is one of Britain's rising stars to watch.

However, major names such as Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Laura Muir and in-form Elliot Giles, who ran the second fastest indoor 800m ever at the World Indoor Tour in Torun, Poland are absent.

Full Great Britain squad.