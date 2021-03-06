Tiffany Porter

Watch: European Athletics Indoor Championships

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How can I watch the European Athletics Indoor Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change.

    BBC Two

    All of our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Sunday, 7 March

    Morning session

    Gold medals: Men's triple jump and high jump

    08:45-13:15, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Evening session

    Gold medals: men's 60m hurdles, men's pole vault, women's 60m hurdles, women's triple jump, men's heptathlon, women's high jump, men's 3,000m, women's 800m, men's 800m, women's 60m, men and women's 4x400m relays

    15:45-18:30, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (18:25-19:00, BBC Red Button)

  2. GB's Markovc wins 3,000m gold

    Video content

    Video caption: European Athletics Indoor Championships: GB's Amy-Eloise Markovc wins 3000m gold

    Amy-Eloise Markovc produced a superb sprint finish in the 3,000m final to earn the British team their first gold at the European Indoor Championships.

    The Stockport-born athlete, 25, pipped France's Alice Finot and team-mate Verity Ockenden to win in a personal best of eight minutes 46.43 seconds.

    "It's a dream come true, to have a flag draped around your shoulders," Markovc told BBC Sport.

    "I knew we were moving at a good pace and knew I could make moves."

    Ockenden's 8:46.60 was also a personal best and enough for bronze.

    The Dorset-based athlete said: "What an incredible feeling. Competing with each other probably helped us to get to those positions."

  3. When are the finals at the European Athletics Indoor Championships?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    Tiffany Porter
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Here are when the finals of each event are taking place - all of these events can be watched on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    Sunday, 7 March

    09:50: Men's Triple Jump

    10:25: Men's High Jump

    16:00: Men's 60m Hurdles

    16:05: Men's Pole Vault

    16:15: Women's 60m Hurdles

    16:20: Women's Triple Jump

    16:30: Men's 1000m Heptathlon

    16:45: Women's High Jump

    16:52: Men's 3000m

    17:13: Women's 800m

    17:25: Men's 800m

    17:46: Women's 60m

    17:57: Men's 4 x 400m Relay

    18:10: Women's 4 x 400m Relay

  4. Ingebrigtsen claims controversial 1500m gold

    Video content

    Video caption: European Athletics Indoor Championships: Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins 1500m gold

    There was controversy in the eagerly anticipated men's 1500m final, in which Norway's precocious talent Jakob Ingebrigtsen was eventually awarded gold having initially been disqualified.

    The 20-year-old outsprinted champion Marcin Lewandowski in the closing stages, but it was later deemed he had illegally stepped off the track during the race as he was jostling for position.

    The Norwegian team launched a counter-protest which resulted in his reinstatement as winner.

  5. Lake, Pozzi and Bradshaw in, but Asher-Smith, KJT & Giles out

    Andrew Pozzi
    Copyright: Getty Images

    High jumper Morgan Lake is among six athletes who were late additions to the Great Britain team, leaving a 46-strong team travelling for the European Indoor Championships in Poland.

    Lake joins the squad after clearing an impressive 1.96m in Belgrade. Her performance, just 1cm short of her personal best, puts the 23-year-old third in the 2021 European standings.

    Also joining the squad late are Jazmin Sawyers (long jump), Amelia Stricker (shot put), Emily Borthwick (high jump), Joel Khan (high jump) and Charlie Myers (pole vault).

    Hurdlers Andrew Pozzi, who won 2018 World Indoor 60m gold, and Tiffany Porter are among the gold medal hopes.

    In-form pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw hopes to improve on the silver medal she won in 2019.

    Teenage 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the world junior 800m record earlier this year, is one of Britain's rising stars to watch.

    However, major names such as Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Laura Muir and in-form Elliot Giles, who ran the second fastest indoor 800m ever at the World Indoor Tour in Torun, Poland are absent.

  6. How to get involved in athletics

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Jessica Ennis-Hill sporting quiz

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    Here are some of the events you can get involved with:

    • Sprint events- 100m, 200m, sprint hurdles, 400m
    • Middle distance events- 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m, 3,000m steeple chase
    • Long distance events- 5,000m, 10,000m, marathon
    • Throwing events- shot put, javelin, discus, hammer throw
    • Cross country
    • Jumping events- long jump, high jump, pole vault, triple jump
    • Heptathlon and decathlon- seven events (women) or ten events (men)

    You can find out more about getting involved in athletics here.

