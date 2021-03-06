Watch: European Athletics Indoor Championships

How can I watch the European Athletics Indoor Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change.
BBC Two
All of our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Sunday, 7 March
Morning session
Gold medals: Men's triple jump and high jump
08:45-13:15, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
Evening session
Gold medals: men's 60m hurdles, men's pole vault, women's 60m hurdles, women's triple jump, men's heptathlon, women's high jump, men's 3,000m, women's 800m, men's 800m, women's 60m, men and women's 4x400m relays
15:45-18:30, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (18:25-19:00, BBC Red Button)
GB's Markovc wins 3,000m gold
Amy-Eloise Markovc produced a superb sprint finish in the 3,000m final to earn the British team their first gold at the European Indoor Championships.
The Stockport-born athlete, 25, pipped France's Alice Finot and team-mate Verity Ockenden to win in a personal best of eight minutes 46.43 seconds.
"It's a dream come true, to have a flag draped around your shoulders," Markovc told BBC Sport.
"I knew we were moving at a good pace and knew I could make moves."
Ockenden's 8:46.60 was also a personal best and enough for bronze.
The Dorset-based athlete said: "What an incredible feeling. Competing with each other probably helped us to get to those positions."
When are the finals at the European Athletics Indoor Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
Here are when the finals of each event are taking place - all of these events can be watched on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Sunday, 7 March
09:50: Men's Triple Jump
10:25: Men's High Jump
16:00: Men's 60m Hurdles
16:05: Men's Pole Vault
16:15: Women's 60m Hurdles
16:20: Women's Triple Jump
16:30: Men's 1000m Heptathlon
16:45: Women's High Jump
16:52: Men's 3000m
17:13: Women's 800m
17:25: Men's 800m
17:46: Women's 60m
17:57: Men's 4 x 400m Relay
18:10: Women's 4 x 400m Relay
Ingebrigtsen claims controversial 1500m gold
There was controversy in the eagerly anticipated men's 1500m final, in which Norway's precocious talent Jakob Ingebrigtsen was eventually awarded gold having initially been disqualified.
The 20-year-old outsprinted champion Marcin Lewandowski in the closing stages, but it was later deemed he had illegally stepped off the track during the race as he was jostling for position.
The Norwegian team launched a counter-protest which resulted in his reinstatement as winner.
Lake, Pozzi and Bradshaw in, but Asher-Smith, KJT & Giles out
High jumper Morgan Lake is among six athletes who were late additions to the Great Britain team, leaving a 46-strong team travelling for the European Indoor Championships in Poland.
Lake joins the squad after clearing an impressive 1.96m in Belgrade. Her performance, just 1cm short of her personal best, puts the 23-year-old third in the 2021 European standings.
Also joining the squad late are Jazmin Sawyers (long jump), Amelia Stricker (shot put), Emily Borthwick (high jump), Joel Khan (high jump) and Charlie Myers (pole vault).
Hurdlers Andrew Pozzi, who won 2018 World Indoor 60m gold, and Tiffany Porter are among the gold medal hopes.
In-form pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw hopes to improve on the silver medal she won in 2019.
Teenage 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the world junior 800m record earlier this year, is one of Britain's rising stars to watch.
However, major names such as Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Laura Muir and in-form Elliot Giles, who ran the second fastest indoor 800m ever at the World Indoor Tour in Torun, Poland are absent.
