Watch: European Athletics Indoor Championships

Video content Video caption: European Athletics Indoor Championships: GB's Amy-Eloise Markovc wins 3000m gold European Athletics Indoor Championships: GB's Amy-Eloise Markovc wins 3000m gold

Amy-Eloise Markovc produced a superb sprint finish in the 3,000m final to earn the British team their first gold at the European Indoor Championships.

The Stockport-born athlete, 25, pipped France's Alice Finot and team-mate Verity Ockenden to win in a personal best of eight minutes 46.43 seconds.

"It's a dream come true, to have a flag draped around your shoulders," Markovc told BBC Sport.

"I knew we were moving at a good pace and knew I could make moves."

Ockenden's 8:46.60 was also a personal best and enough for bronze.

The Dorset-based athlete said: "What an incredible feeling. Competing with each other probably helped us to get to those positions."