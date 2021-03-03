Watch: European Athletics Indoor Championships - Thiam, Emerson & Sawyers in action

Lake, Pozzi and Bradshaw in, but Asher-Smith, KJT & Giles out
Lake, Pozzi and Bradshaw in, but Asher-Smith, KJT & Giles out
High jumper Morgan Lake is among six athletes who were late additions to the Great Britain team, leaving a 46-strong team travelling for the European Indoor Championships in Poland.
Lake joins the squad after clearing an impressive 1.96m in Belgrade. Her performance, just 1cm short of her personal best, puts the 23-year-old third in the 2021 European standings.
Also joining the squad late are Jazmin Sawyers (long jump), Amelia Stricker (shot put), Emily Borthwick (high jump), Joel Khan (high jump) and Charlie Myers (pole vault).
Hurdlers Andrew Pozzi, who won 2018 World Indoor 60m gold, and Tiffany Porter are among the gold medal hopes.
In-form pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw hopes to improve on the silver medal she won in 2019.
Teenage 800m runner Keely Hodgkinson, who broke the world junior 800m record earlier this year, is one of Britain's rising stars to watch.
However, major names such as Dina Asher-Smith, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Laura Muir and in-form Elliot Giles, who ran the second fastest indoor 800m ever at the World Indoor Tour in Torun, Poland are absent.
Full Great Britain squad.
Who are the big international names taking part?
Belgium's Olympic champion Nafi Thiam is bidding to add to her medal haul in Poland when the 26-year-old competes in the women’s pentathlon.
Two-time 1500m indoor champion Marcin Lewandowski will look to add a third indoor title to his collection when the Polish athlete lines up in the men’s event.
Lewandowski, 33, is also in contention to become the first athlete in championship history to win European indoor titles at 800m, 1500m and 3000m.
In the men’s pole vault competition, world record holder Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis faces Renaud Lavillenie of France, as the 21-year-old from Sweden aims to stop rival Lavillenie claiming a fifth European indoor crown.
When are the finals at the European Athletics Indoor Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change
Here are when the finals of each event are taking place - all of these events can be watched on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Friday, 5 March
18:06: Women's Shot Put
19:20: Men's Long Jump
19:35: Men's Shot Put
19:45: Women's 800m Pentathlon
20:00: Women's 3000m
20:35: Men's 1500m
Saturday, 6 March
17:45: Women's Pole Vault
18:40: Women's Long Jump
18:50: Women's 1500m
19:10: Men's 400m
19:15: Women's 400m
19:58: Men's 60m
Sunday, 7 March
09:50: Men's Triple Jump
10:25: Men's High Jump
16:00: Men's 60m Hurdles
16:05: Men's Pole Vault
16:15: Women's 60m Hurdles
16:20: Women's Triple Jump
16:30: Men's 1000m Heptathlon
16:45: Women's High Jump
16:52: Men's 3000m
17:13: Women's 800m
17:25: Men's 800m
17:46: Women's 60m
17:57: Men's 4 x 400m Relay
18:10: Women's 4 x 400m Relay
How can I watch the European Athletics Indoor Championships?
All times are GMT and subject to change.
BBC Two
The BBC will have live coverage from all four days of the championships, with the action available to watch across the BBC Red Button, the BBC iPlayer or right here via the BBC Sport website and app.
All of our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the iPlayer.
Friday, 5 March
Morning session
Qualifying and first round events
09:00-12:15, BBC Two
12:15-13:00, BBC Sport website
Evening session
Gold medals: Women's shot put, men's long jump, men's shot put, women's pentathlon, women's 3,000m, men's 1500m
18:00-18:30, BBC Red Button
18:00-21:00, BBC Sport website
18:30-21:00, BBC Two
Full coverage details here.
How to get involved in athletics
BBC Sport
You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.
It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.
Here are some of the events you can get involved with:
You can find out more about getting involved in athletics here.