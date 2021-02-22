Watch: World Athletics Indoor Tour - Madrid

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Andrew Pozzi (left) and Grant Holloway (right) go head to head in the 60m hurdles Image caption: Andrew Pozzi (left) and Grant Holloway (right) go head to head in the 60m hurdles

One of the highlights of Wednesday's programme will be the 60m hurdles, where Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi, the reigning world indoor champion, will face Grant Holloway of the USA.

Holloway ran the second-fastest time in history in Lievin, just 0.02 seconds behind the long-standing record set 27 years ago by Colin Jackson.

Elsewhere, Gudaf Tsegay returns to the track after breaking the women's 1500m record in France three weeks ago, this time taking part in the 3000m event.

Eight of the ten discipline titles will be decided this weekend, with US$20,000 prize money and a guaranteed entry into next year's World Athletics Indoor Championships up for grabs.