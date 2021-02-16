Watch: World Athletics Indoor Tour - Torun

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Grant Holloway (centre) and Andrew Pozzi (right) during the World Championships in Doha in 2019 Image caption: Grant Holloway (centre) and Andrew Pozzi (right) during the World Championships in Doha in 2019

Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi will face world champion Grant Holloway of the United States in the men's 60m hurdles in Torun.

Holloway, 23, produced a time of 7.32 seconds in Lievin earlier this month, just 0.02 seconds off the world indoor record set by Colin Jackson in 1994.

In the men's 800m, GB's Elliot Giles is aiming for his third win of the World Tour series.

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech, world steeplechase champion and fresh from setting a new women's 5km road world record in Monaco, takes on Genzebe Dibaba in the women's 3000m.

Ethiopian Dibaba is the 3000m world indoor record holder and three-time world indoor champion.