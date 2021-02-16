Andrew Pozzi

Watch: World Athletics Indoor Tour - Torun

BBC coverage

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who should I look out for?

    Grant Holloway and Andrew Pozzi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Grant Holloway (centre) and Andrew Pozzi (right) during the World Championships in Doha in 2019

    Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi will face world champion Grant Holloway of the United States in the men's 60m hurdles in Torun.

    Holloway, 23, produced a time of 7.32 seconds in Lievin earlier this month, just 0.02 seconds off the world indoor record set by Colin Jackson in 1994.

    In the men's 800m, GB's Elliot Giles is aiming for his third win of the World Tour series.

    Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech, world steeplechase champion and fresh from setting a new women's 5km road world record in Monaco, takes on Genzebe Dibaba in the women's 3000m.

    Ethiopian Dibaba is the 3000m world indoor record holder and three-time world indoor champion.

    Genzebe Dibaba
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Genzebe Dibaba wins the 3000m final at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in 2018
  2. How can I watch the World Athletics Indoor Tour?

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC Sport

    The BBC will have live coverage from all five World Athletics Indoor Tour events, and you can watch all of the action on the BBC Red Button, the BBC iPlayer or right here via the BBC Sport website and app.

    All of our coverage will also be available on catch-up on the iPlayer.

    Wednesday, 17 February

    Torun, Poland

    16:25-19:00 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website (16:35-19:00, BBC Red Button)

    For full coverage details, click here.

  3. GB's Giles wins 800m indoor final

    Watch Great Britain's Elliot Giles win the men's 800m final at the first World Athletics Indoor Tour event of the season in Karlsruhe, Germany.

    Video content

    Video caption: Elliot Giles 800m
  4. Chepkoech sets new women's mark in Monaco

    Beatrice Chepkoech
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Steeplechase world champion Beatrice Chepkoech broke the women's 5km road world record last weekend, finishing the Monaco Run in 14 minutes 43 seconds.

    The Kenyan, who also holds the 3,000m steeplechase world record, battled windy conditions with assistance from male pacemaker Luuk Maas.

    The 29-year-old took a second off the previous mark set by Sifan Hassan at the same event in 2019.

    "I'm so happy because I didn't expect it," said Chepkoech.

  5. What's happened so far?

    Video content

    Video caption: 'A class apart!' Dominant Asher-Smith storms to Indoor Tour victory

    Britain's Dina Asher-Smith set a new 60m world lead in her first international meet since 2019 at the World Indoor Athletics Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany.

    Video content

    Video caption: Tsegay breaks the world indoor 1500m record with 3:53:09 run, beating Laura Muir

    Gudaf Tsegay broke the world indoor 1500m record by over two seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Tour event in Lievin, France.

    The Ethiopian ran 3:53.09 to beat Laura Muir, who broke the British indoor record as she finished second.

    Video content

    Video caption: World Indoor Tour: Noah Lyles wins 200m in New York

    World champion Noah Lyles won the 200m at the third World Indoor Tour event in New York.

    Lyles, 23, posted 20.80 seconds to beat Deon Lendore (20.92) and Jaron Flournoy (21.26) in a low-key three-man field.

  6. What is the World Indoor Athletics Tour?

    The fourth of five World Indoor Tour events in 2021 will be held in Torun, Poland on Wednesday, 17 February.

    The final World Indoor Tour meet will take place on Saturday, 20 February in Madrid, Spain.

    In addition to a $10,000 victory bonus for the Tour winner in each discipline, the winner will also receive a wildcard for the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

