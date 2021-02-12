Watch: World Athletics Indoor Tour - New York

The BBC will have live
coverage from all five World Athletics Indoor Tour events, and you can watch
all of the action on the BBC Red Button, the BBC iPlayer or right here via the
BBC Sport website and app.
All of our coverage will
also be available on catch-up on the iPlayer.
BBC Sport
Saturday, 13 February
New York, US
21:00-23:00 - BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
For full coverage details, click here.
Who should I look out for?
Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo will race in the 400m this weekend and she will be looking to beat her indoor PB of 50.88, set back in 2013 when she was still an U20 athlete.
World 200m champion Noah Lyles will first contest the heats of the 60m but will opt out of the 60m final so that he can prepare for the 200m later in the programme.
What's happened so far?
Britain's Dina Asher-Smith set a new 60m world lead in her first international meet since 2019 at the World Indoor Athletics Tour in Karlsruhe, Germany.
Gudaf Tsegay broke the world indoor 1500m record by over two seconds at the World Athletics Indoor Tour event in Lievin, France.
The Ethiopian ran 3:53.09 to beat Laura Muir, who broke the British indoor record as she finished second.
What is the World Indoor Athletics Tour?
The third of five World Indoor Tour events in 2021 will be held in New York, France on Saturday 13 February.
The final two World Indoor Tour meets will take place on 17 February in Torun, Poland and 20 February in Madrid, Spain.
In addition to a $10,000 victory bonus for the Tour winner in each discipline, the winner will also receive a wildcard for the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.
