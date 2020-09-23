Watch: Diamond League Doha - Duplantis & Thompson-Herah in action

Ten Olympic medallists from Rio 2016 and 17 World Championship medallists will feature at the final Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha.

Event highlights are expected to include the men’s pole vault and 1500m, and the women’s 100m and 3000m.

In the pole vault, world record holder and Sweden's Armand Duplantis will again be the one to watch as he competes against reigning world champion Sam Kendricks and London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie.

The men’s 1500m includes Olympic and world 3000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, world silver medallists over 5000m Selemon Barega and 3000m steeplechase Lamecha Girma and world 3000m steeplechase bronze medallist Soufiane El Bakkali.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) and multiple World Championships medallist Marie-Josée Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) will go head-to-head in the women’s 100m.

Thompson-Herah’s 10.85 season’s best - set at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rome - is the fastest time of the year to date.