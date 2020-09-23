Armand Duplantis

Watch: Diamond League Doha - Duplantis & Thompson-Herah in action

  1. What events and athletes shall I look out for at the Doha event?

    Ten Olympic medallists from Rio 2016 and 17 World Championship medallists will feature at the final Diamond League meeting of the season in Doha.

    Event highlights are expected to include the men’s pole vault and 1500m, and the women’s 100m and 3000m.

    In the pole vault, world record holder and Sweden's Armand Duplantis will again be the one to watch as he competes against reigning world champion Sam Kendricks and London 2012 Olympic gold medallist Renaud Lavillenie.

    The men’s 1500m includes Olympic and world 3000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto, world silver medallists over 5000m Selemon Barega and 3000m steeplechase Lamecha Girma and world 3000m steeplechase bronze medallist Soufiane El Bakkali.

    Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) and multiple World Championships medallist Marie-Josée Ta Lou (Ivory Coast) will go head-to-head in the women’s 100m.

    Thompson-Herah’s 10.85 season’s best - set at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Rome - is the fastest time of the year to date.

  2. What happened in the last Diamond League event in Rome?

    As has often been the case throughout this condensed Diamond League season Sweden's Armand Duplantis stole the show in the pole vault.

    The 20-year-old produced the highest ever outdoors jump in the pole vault as he cleared 6.15m, after setting the indoor world record at 6.18m at the Grand Prix in Glasgow in February.

    There was also success among the British athletes as Jemma Reekie beat fellow Scot Laura Muir in the 800m in a time of one minute 59.76 seconds. Muir finished third, just behind Norway's Hedda Hynne.

    While Andrew Pozzi continued his excellent season in the 110m hurdles with a victory in 13.15 seconds - one hundredth of a second off the personal best that he set earlier this year.

    Only Spain's Orlando Ortega, a medallist at the most recent World Championships and Olympic Games, has gone faster in 2020.

    You can catch up with the whole event here.

  3. How can I watch the Diamond League?

    All times are BST and subject to change

    The eighth and final event of the 2020 Diamond League calendar takes place in Doha and again you can live coverage of the event across the BBC.

    All of the live action will be available on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app while the Red Button and our digital platforms will have a forum wrapping up and analysing all of the action.

    Friday, 25 September

    16:45-18:30 - BBC Two

    16:45-19:00 – BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app

    18:30-19:00 - Athletics Forum, BBC Red Button

    You can also catch-up on all of the action on BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.

  4. How to get into athletics

    BBC Sport

    You might want to be the next Mo Farah, or just want to get fit and see how well you can do - either way, athletics can be the sport for you.

    It includes a huge variety of disciplines, so whether you want to run, jump or throw you can find an activity that suits you.

    From Sprint events to Cross-country you can head over to our club finder page for athletics events near you.

    For more information on how to get into athletics and about the individual disciplines head over here.

