Watch: European Indoor Championships - Muir, Bradshaw & Lake in action

Since its introduction in 1970, the European Indoor Championships has become one of the most prestigious events on the Indoor circuit. Despite starting as an annual event, it is now held once every two years with the 2019 competition being held in Glasgow.

Among the Brit's Laura Muir, Asha Philip, Richard Kilty and Andrew Pozzi will all be aiming to defend the titles they won two years ago in Belgrade.

Guy Learmonth will captain GB's team in Glasgow. The 26-year-old secured his place after winning 800m silver at the British championships and will follow in the footsteps of Andrew Pozzi and Dai Greene, fellow middle-distance runner Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and fellow Scot Eilidh Doyle in being chosen by his peers to captain the team.

After winning a bronze medal in last year's European Championships, Holly Bradshaw is vying for gold in the pole vault.