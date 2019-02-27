Watch: European Indoor Championships - Philip, Kilty & Doyle in action
Related Video and Audio
Play video European Indoor Championships 2019 Day 2 Part 1 from BBC Two
Play video European Indoor Championships 2019 Day 2 Part 2 from BBC Sport
Summary
- Morning session: 09:30-13:00 GMT
- Women's long jump and pole vault heats plus start of men's heptathlon
- Defending champions Richard Kilty (10:30) and Asha Philip (11:13) begin their 60m campaigns
- Afternoon session: 17:30-21:15 GMT
- Men's high, jump, pole vault and 3000m final plus women's and men's 60m and 400m finals