Watch: European Indoor Championships - KJT & Muir in action
Related Video and Audio
Play video European Indoor Championships Day 1 Part 1 from BBC Two
Play video European Indoor Championships Day 1 Part 2 from BBC Two
Summary
- Morning session: 09:30-14:00 GMT
- Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes in the women's pentathlon starting with 60m hurdles (10:05 GMT)
- Laura Muir lines up in the 3000m heats (12:30 GMT)
- Evening session 18:30-22:00 GMT
- Women's 3000m final (21:40) plus men's shot put final (20:35)
- Use play icon to watch coverage