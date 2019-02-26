Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Watch: European Indoor Championships - KJT & Muir in action

Summary

  1. Morning session: 09:30-14:00 GMT
  2. Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes in the women's pentathlon starting with 60m hurdles (10:05 GMT)
  3. Laura Muir lines up in the 3000m heats (12:30 GMT)
  4. Evening session 18:30-22:00 GMT
  5. Women's 3000m final (21:40) plus men's shot put final (20:35)
  6. Use play icon to watch coverage