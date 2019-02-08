Watch: British Athletics Indoor Championships - Muir, Johnson-Thompson, Doyle in action
Summary
- Watch live coverage using the play icon
- Events include 60m, 3000m, high jump & shot put heats & finals
- Asha Philip in women's 60m; Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Dwain Chambers & Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake in men's event
- Katarina Johnson-Thompson takes part in 60m hurdles
- Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan feature in 3000m; McColgan also in women's 1500m
- Coverage provided by British Athletics