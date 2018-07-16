Greg Rutherford

Watch: London Anniversary Games - day two

Results; Athletics coverage guide

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. The London Anniversary Games takes place in London Stadium from 21-22 July
  2. Part of the IAAF Diamond League series
  3. Former Olympic long jump champion Greg Rutherford returns to the London Stadium for the final time before retiring
  4. The 2012 gold medallist is in a high-class field alongside Olympic champion Jeff Henderson and Cuban sensation Juan Miguel Echevarria
  5. Dina Asher-Smith goes up against Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and world champion Dafne Schippers in the women's 200m
  6. Other highlights include the men's and women's 800m, the historic Emsley Carr Mile race and many Para-athletics events