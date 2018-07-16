Watch: London Anniversary Games - day one

Reece Prescod

London Anniversary Games - day one

Results; Athletics coverage guide

Summary

  1. The London Anniversary Games takes place in London Stadium from 21-22 July
  2. Part of the IAAF Diamond League series
  3. The men's and women's 100m are the final events of the opening night
  4. GB's Reece Prescod will go up against indoor 60m world record holder Christian Coleman
  5. Katarina Johnson-Thompson goes in the women's long jump
  6. Other events include the 400m, 400m hurdles, men's 5,000m and women's 3,000m