Watch: London Anniversary Games - day one
Related Video and Audio
Play video London Anniversary Games - Day 1 from BBC Sport
Summary
- The London Anniversary Games takes place in London Stadium from 21-22 July
- Part of the IAAF Diamond League series
- The men's and women's 100m are the final events of the opening night
- GB's Reece Prescod will go up against indoor 60m world record holder Christian Coleman
- Katarina Johnson-Thompson goes in the women's long jump
- Other events include the 400m, 400m hurdles, men's 5,000m and women's 3,000m